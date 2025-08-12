Hal Shashti Vrat 2025 — Know Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi, And More

Hal Shashti Vrat 2025: Hal Shashti Vrat, also called Ub Shashti, Chandan Shashti, or Chandran Shashti, is observed on the Shashti tithi of Krishna Paksh in the Bhadrapad month. This special day is celebrated with devotion across many parts of India. It is believed to mark the birth of Lord Balram, the elder brother of Lord Krishna, whose weapon was the plough or hal. For this reason, the vrat is also known as Hal Shashti.

What Is Hal Shashti Or Ub Shashti?

In many Indian states, the sixth day of Krishna Paksh in the month of Bhadrapad is celebrated as Hal Shashti. It honours the birth of Lord Balram, who is known for his strength and for carrying the plough as his weapon. The vrat is also popularly called Chandan Shashti or Chandran Shashti in some regions, where it is observed with great enthusiasm.

Hal Shashti Vrat 2025 Date

According to the Panchang, Hal Shashti or Ub Shashti will be observed on 14th August 2025. The Shashti tithi starts at 4:23 AM on 14th August and lasts until 2:07 AM on 15th August. Since fasting days depend on tithi timings, this vrat will be observed on 14th August.

Hal Shashti 2025 Puja Vidhi

Women and young girls keep a fast throughout the day.

In the evening, they take a bath again and wear fresh clothes before visiting the temple.

Devotees perform bhajans and prayers at the temple.

Many worship Lord Balram along with Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh on this day.

The moon holds special importance during this vrat. After tilak with kumkum and sandalwood, offerings of coins, fruits, flowers, betel nuts, and rice are made to the deity.

Devotees listen to stories related to Hal Shashti and Lord Ganesh, and avoid drinking water until the moon appears.

When the moon is visible, they sprinkle water on it, offer kumkum, sandalwood, sacred thread (moli), and rice (akshat), and perform arghya.

Hal Shashti 2025 Vrat Rules

One of the main rules of Hal Shashti fasting is that women must stand until the moon is sighted. They visit the temple to have darshan of the deity and offer prayers for their family’s happiness and prosperity. While standing, they listen to ancient stories and sacred scriptures related to the vrat.

After moon sighting, devotees perform a parikrama of the temple or place and break their fast. Depending on local customs, people eat either salty or non-salty food when breaking the fast.

Hal Shashti Vrat 2025 Significance

Hal Shashti Vrat honours Lord Balram’s birth and his powerful role in Hindu mythology. The vrat is believed to bring strength, prosperity, and protection to the family. It also strengthens the devotee’s spiritual connection to Lord Krishna and his divine family.

Hal Shashti Vrat 2025 Puja Samagri

The following items are required for the vrat puja:

Kumkum

Akshat

Sandalwood paste

Supari

Betel leaves

Camphor

Fruits

Coins

White flowers

Incense sticks

Oil lamp

Hal Shashti Vrat 2025 falls just six days after Raksha Bandhan and a few days before Janmashtami, marking an important spiritual period in the Hindu calendar.