HomeReligionKrishna Janmashtami 2025: Vastu Tips For Decorating Lord Krishna’s Swing To Bring Prosperity

Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Vastu Tips For Decorating Lord Krishna’s Swing To Bring Prosperity

Janmashtami 2025 falls on August 16. Follow these Vastu tips for placing and decorating Lord Krishna’s swing to invite positivity, prosperity, and festive charm into your home.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 02:31 PM (IST)

Janmashtami is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Every year, it is observed on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. As per belief, on this day during the Dwapar Yuga, Lord Vishnu incarnated as Shri Krishna. This year, Janmashtami will be celebrated on Saturday, August 16, 2025.

ALSO READ: When Will Ganesh Chaturthi Begin? Know Exact Date, Puja Muhurat, 10 Day Festival Details And All

Vastu Tips To Decorate Lord Krishna's Swing:

On Janmashtami, devotees observe fasts and celebrate Krishna’s birth at midnight with special prayers and rituals. A key tradition of the festival is adorning Lord Krishna (Laddu Gopal) and decorating his swing (jhoola). After the midnight celebrations, devotees also ceremonially swing the idol. According to Vastu Shastra, decorating Krishna’s swing in specific ways can bring prosperity and positivity into the home.

  • Direction Matters: As per Vastu, placing Krishna’s swing in the northeast (Ishaan Kon) or east direction is considered highly auspicious, as it is believed that deities reside in these directions. Also, ensure that the idol’s face is towards the east or north.
  • Choosing the Right Colour: According to Vastu Shastra, colours like yellow, white, light blue, and golden are considered lucky for Krishna’s swing on Janmashtami.
  • Selecting the Material: A wooden swing is considered the most auspicious. Swings made from silver or brass are also suitable, while those made from steel or iron should be avoided.
  • Decoration Ideas: Adorn the swing with tulsi leaves, marigold flowers, roses, mango leaves, and torans. Adding silk cloth, pearls, beads, and peacock feathers can further enhance its beauty.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 02:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Janmashtami 2025 Krishna Swing Decoration Janmashtami Vastu Tips Janmashtami Decoration Ideas Krishna Janmashtami Celebration
