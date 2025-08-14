Hal Shashthi Vrat 2025: Hal Shashthi Vrat, also known as Hal Chhath, is an important Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Balaram, the elder brother of Lord Krishna. In 2025, this vrat will be observed today, on Thursday, 14 August. Women keep this fast to pray for the well-being, protection, and prosperity of their children.

According to Hindu belief, Lord Balaram was born on the Shashthi Tithi of Krishna Paksh in the month of Bhadrapad. As his weapon is the plough (hal), the day is known as Hal Shashthi. On this day, devotees worship Lord Balaram, Chhath Maiya, Goddess Parvati, and Lord Ganesh with devotion and traditional rituals.

Six Things You Should Never Do During Hal Shashthi Vrat 2025

Astrologers advise that certain rules must be followed during Hal Shashthi Vrat, especially for women observing it for the first time. Breaking these rules can reduce the spiritual benefits of the fast:

Avoid Food Grown By Ploughing: Anything cultivated by using a plough is strictly avoided.

Anything cultivated by using a plough is strictly avoided. Do Not Consume Cow’s Milk Or Its Products: Items like curd and ghee made from cow’s milk are prohibited.

Items like curd and ghee made from cow’s milk are prohibited. Use Mahua Sticks For Cleaning Teeth: Other types of toothbrushes or sticks are not allowed.

Other types of toothbrushes or sticks are not allowed. Do Not Walk On Ploughed Land: Stepping on it can break the vrat.

Stepping on it can break the vrat. Avoid Tamasik Foods: Garlic, onion, and non-vegetarian food are strictly forbidden.

Garlic, onion, and non-vegetarian food are strictly forbidden. Do Not Cause Distress To Children: As the vrat is for their well-being, neither mothers nor children should hurt each other emotionally or physically.

Auspicious Muhurat For Hal Shashthi Vrat 2025

Shashthi Tithi Begins: 14 August, 4:23 AM

14 August, 4:23 AM Shashthi Tithi Ends: 15 August, 2:07 AM

15 August, 2:07 AM Sarvarth Siddhi Yog: All day

All day Abhijit Muhurat: 11:59 AM to 12:52 PM

What To Eat During Hal Shashthi Vrat 2025

Women observing the vrat can eat singhara or mahua flour preparations, tinni rice, buffalo milk, curd, ghee, and fresh fruits. Foods grown using a plough or hal must be avoided.