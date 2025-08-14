Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Hal Shashthi Vrat 2025 — Know The Important Fasting Rules And Puja Vidhi

Hal Shashthi Vrat 2025 — Know The Important Fasting Rules And Puja Vidhi

Hal Shashthi Vrat 2025 will be observed today, on August 14 to honour Lord Balaram’s birth. Know its significance, fasting rules, puja method, and what to eat during this vrat.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 11:11 AM (IST)

Hal Shashthi Vrat 2025: Hal Shashthi Vrat, also known as Hal Chhath, is an important Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Balaram, the elder brother of Lord Krishna. In 2025, this vrat will be observed today, on Thursday, 14 August. Women keep this fast to pray for the well-being, protection, and prosperity of their children.

According to Hindu belief, Lord Balaram was born on the Shashthi Tithi of Krishna Paksh in the month of Bhadrapad. As his weapon is the plough (hal), the day is known as Hal Shashthi. On this day, devotees worship Lord Balaram, Chhath Maiya, Goddess Parvati, and Lord Ganesh with devotion and traditional rituals.

ALSO READ: Hal Shashti Vrat 2025 — Know Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi, And More

Six Things You Should Never Do During Hal Shashthi Vrat 2025

Astrologers advise that certain rules must be followed during Hal Shashthi Vrat, especially for women observing it for the first time. Breaking these rules can reduce the spiritual benefits of the fast:

  • Avoid Food Grown By Ploughing: Anything cultivated by using a plough is strictly avoided.
  • Do Not Consume Cow’s Milk Or  Its Products: Items like curd and ghee made from cow’s milk are prohibited.
  • Use Mahua Sticks For Cleaning Teeth: Other types of toothbrushes or sticks are not allowed.
  • Do Not Walk On Ploughed Land: Stepping on it can break the vrat.
  • Avoid Tamasik Foods: Garlic, onion, and non-vegetarian food are strictly forbidden.
  • Do Not Cause Distress To Children: As the vrat is for their well-being, neither mothers nor children should hurt each other emotionally or physically.

Auspicious Muhurat For Hal Shashthi Vrat 2025

  • Shashthi Tithi Begins: 14 August, 4:23 AM
  • Shashthi Tithi Ends: 15 August, 2:07 AM
  • Sarvarth Siddhi Yog: All day
  • Abhijit Muhurat: 11:59 AM to 12:52 PM

What To Eat During Hal Shashthi Vrat 2025

Women observing the vrat can eat singhara or mahua flour preparations, tinni rice, buffalo milk, curd, ghee, and fresh fruits. Foods grown using a plough or hal must be avoided.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 11:11 AM (IST)
