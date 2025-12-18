Guruvar Remedies: In Hindu tradition, every day of the week carries its own spiritual significance, but Thursday is considered especially sacred, auspicious and results-oriented. This day is devoted to Lord Vishnu, the preserver of the universe, and Devguru Brihaspati, the celestial teacher and ruler of Jupiter. Worship performed on this day is believed to bring long-lasting blessings related to wisdom, fortune, marriage, children, career growth and spiritual stability.

According to astrology, Jupiter governs knowledge, righteousness, prosperity and good fortune. When this planet is strong in a birth chart, life tends to flow with stability, respect and abundance. However, a weak Jupiter can result in delays in marriage, career obstacles, financial stress and mental unrest. Regular Thursday worship is regarded as one of the simplest and most effective ways to strengthen Jupiter’s influence.

Thursday Worship And Remedies For Jupiter Dosh

Astrological beliefs suggest that performing rituals, fasting and charity on Thursday can help neutralise Jupiter-related afflictions. Sincere devotion combined with discipline is said to please Devguru Brihaspati quickly, showering devotees with wisdom, confidence and positive opportunities.

When observed with faith, restraint and consistency, Thursday rituals bring noticeable transformation by strengthening inner clarity and external stability.

Importance Of Yellow Colour On Thursday

Yellow holds special importance on Thursday, symbolising wisdom, positivity, knowledge and prosperity. Wearing yellow clothes, offering yellow flowers and consuming yellow foods on this day are believed to amplify spiritual benefits. Such practices help attract harmony, trust and good fortune into life.

Simple Thursday Puja Vidhi

Begin the day by waking early and cleansing yourself. Adding a few drops of Ganga water or turmeric to bathing water is considered auspicious.

Wear clean yellow clothing and purify the home and prayer space with holy water.

Place an image or idol of Lord Vishnu and Brihaspati Dev at the altar.

Offer yellow flowers, gram dal, jaggery, besan laddoos and Tulsi leaves.

Light a lamp and incense, then chant “Om Vrim Brihaspataye Namah” or “Om Aim Shreem Brihaspataye Namah” at least 108 times. Regular chanting is believed to enhance intellect, self-belief and mental peace.

Spiritual Significance Of The Banana Tree

Worshipping the banana tree on Thursday holds deep religious value, as Lord Vishnu is believed to reside within it. Offer water mixed with gram dal to the tree, listen to Guruvar Vrat Katha or Satyanarayan Katha, and perform aarti. Consuming a single, salt-free yellow meal during the fast is recommended. Feeding the prasad to a cow is considered highly auspicious.

7 Powerful Thursday Remedies To Please Brihaspati Dev

Wear yellow clothes and apply a turmeric tilak to strengthen Jupiter’s influence.

Chant “Om Vrim Brihaspataye Namah” regularly for wisdom and mental clarity.

Donate yellow items such as bananas, turmeric, gram dal, books or yellow clothing.

Respect elders, teachers and parents to invite growth and good fortune.

For marriage delays, plant a banana sapling near a Peepal tree and offer water.

Avoid consuming salt on Thursday to enhance self-discipline and spiritual results.

Observe the Thursday fast and listen to Guruvar or Satyanarayan Katha for peace and prosperity.