In Hinduism, the Amavasya tithi holds great religious significance. According to the Panchang, there are a total of 12 Amavasya dates in a year, each considered sacred. This day is especially important for holy bathing, charity, fasting, worship, and performing Pitru Tarpan.

The final Amavasya of the year 2025 will be Paush Amavasya, which is considered highly significant from both religious and astrological perspectives. As it is the last Amavasya of the year, it is believed to have an influence on the upcoming year 2026. Several rare and auspicious yogas will also form on this day, adding to its importance.

Paush Amavasya 2025 Date And Time

Paush Amavasya will be observed on Friday, December 19, 2025. According to the Panchang, the Amavasya tithi will begin at 4:59 am on December 19 and will end at 7:12 am on December 20, 2025. As per Udaya Tithi, the last Amavasya of the year will be observed on December 19.

Auspicious Yogas Forming On Paush Amavasya

As per the Panchang, several auspicious yogas will prevail throughout the day. Shool Yoga will remain till 3:47 am, after which Ganda Yoga will form. The Jyeshtha Nakshatra will remain active from morning till night. These yogas and nakshatra are considered favourable for spiritual activities, worship, and Pitru Tarpan.

What To Do On Paush Amavasya

Amavasya is considered highly auspicious for performing rituals for ancestors and for removing negative energies. Charity holds special importance on this day. Since Paush Amavasya is the final Amavasya of 2025, devotees can gain spiritual merit by taking a holy bath, performing Pitru Tarpan, donating essentials, and lighting lamps in the name of ancestors.

What Not To Do On Paush Amavasya

On Amavasya, one should avoid arguments and negative thoughts. Consumption of tamasic food and engaging in deceitful or unethical activities should also be avoided, as such actions are believed to displease both deities and ancestors.

