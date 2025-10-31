Amla Navami 2025: Every year, on the ninth day of the bright fortnight in Kartik month, devotees celebrate Amla Navami, also known as Akshay Navami. In 2025, this sacred day falls today, on Friday, 31 October. The festival holds immense significance in Hindu tradition, as devotees worship the Amla tree, believed to be the earthly abode of Lord Vishnu. This ritual is not merely symbolic of devotion but also represents the deep-rooted connection between spirituality, health, and environmental reverence.

ALSO READ: Amla Navami 2025 Wishes: Heartfelt Messages To Celebrate Akshay Navami With Positivity And Prosperity

Spiritual Significance Of Worshipping The Amla Tree

According to Hindu belief, Lord Vishnu resides within the Amla tree, making it a symbol of purity and divine energy. The worship performed beneath the tree is believed to bring prosperity, remove sins, and ensure family harmony. Women observe a fast on this day, lighting diyas under the Amla tree and offering Tulsi leaves, rice grains, and sweets to invoke the blessings of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

Amla: The ‘Tree of Dharma’ In Hindu Scriptures

The Skand Puran and other sacred texts refer to the Amla as the ‘Tree of Dharm’. It is said that merely seeing, touching, or consuming its fruit absolves one of past sins. Performing rituals under its shade is believed to bestow Vishnu’s grace and ancestral peace. In many regions, devotees circumambulate the tree, praying for long life, good health, and family prosperity.

The Mythological Story Behind Amla Navami

Ancient legends narrate that once Goddess Lakshmi asked Lord Vishnu about the most sacred place on Earth. Vishnu replied that wherever the Amla tree stands, He dwells there. This association elevated the Amla tree to divine status, inspiring devotees to treat it with reverence as a living embodiment of the Lord.

Ayurvedic Importance Of Amla

Beyond its spiritual aspect, Amla holds a prime place in Ayurveda. Rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants, it strengthens the immune system and rejuvenates the body. Consuming Amla during Kartik month, when the weather transitions to winter, helps balance the body’s metabolism and keeps the skin, hair, and liver healthy. Thus, Amla Navami symbolically bridges spiritual purity and physical wellness.

A Festival That Unites Nature And Faith

Amla Navami reminds devotees that nature itself is divine. Worshipping the Amla tree is not only an act of devotion but also a reaffirmation of humanity’s duty to protect and honour the natural world. It reflects the timeless message that faith and ecology are deeply intertwined in Hindu philosophy.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]