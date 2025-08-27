Ganesh Visarjan 2025 — Know Muhurat Timings For 1.5, 3rd, 5th, 7th Day And Anant Chaturdashi

Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 has begun with great devotion and joy as devotees welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes with pomp and celebration. The 10-day festival is marked by daily prayers, rituals, and offerings, after which Lord Ganpati is bid farewell with traditional visarjan ceremonies on Anant Chaturdashi.

While the main visarjan takes place on Anant Chaturdashi, many devotees also immerse Ganpati idols on the 1.5-day, 3rd, 5th, and 7th days as per belief and tradition. Here are the complete dates and muhurat timings for Ganesh Visarjan in 2025.

1.5-Day Ganesh Visarjan Muhurat – 28 August 2025

Afternoon Muhurat (Char, Labh, Amrit): 12:22 PM – 03:35 PM

12:22 PM – 03:35 PM Evening Muhurat (Shubh): 05:11 PM – 06:47 PM

05:11 PM – 06:47 PM Evening Muhurat (Amrit, Char): 06:47 PM – 09:35 PM

06:47 PM – 09:35 PM Night Muhurat (Labh): 12:22 AM – 01:46 AM

3rd-Day Ganesh Visarjan Muhurat – 29 August 2025

Morning Muhurat (Char, Labh, Amrit): 05:58 AM – 10:46 AM

05:58 AM – 10:46 AM Afternoon Muhurat (Char): 05:10 PM – 06:46 PM

05:10 PM – 06:46 PM Midday Muhurat (Shubh): 12:22 PM – 01:58 PM

12:22 PM – 01:58 PM Night Muhurat (Labh): 09:34 PM – 10:58 PM

5th-Day Ganesh Visarjan Muhurat – 31 August 2025

Morning Muhurat (Char, Labh, Amrit): 07:34 AM – 12:21 PM

07:34 AM – 12:21 PM Afternoon Muhurat (Shubh): 01:57 PM – 03:32 PM

01:57 PM – 03:32 PM Evening Muhurat (Shubh, Amrit, Char): 06:44 PM – 10:57 PM

06:44 PM – 10:57 PM Night Muhurat (Labh): 01:46 AM – 03:10 AM

7th-Day Ganesh Visarjan Muhurat – 2 September 2025

Morning Muhurat (Char, Labh, Amrit): 09:10 AM – 01:56 PM

09:10 AM – 01:56 PM Afternoon Muhurat (Shubh): 03:31 PM – 05:06 PM

03:31 PM – 05:06 PM Evening Muhurat (Labh): 08:06 PM – 09:31 PM

08:06 PM – 09:31 PM Night Muhurat (Shubh, Amrit, Char): 10:56 PM – 03:10 AM

Anant Chaturdashi Ganesh Visarjan – 6 September 2025

Chaturdashi Begins: 6 September, 03:12 AM

6 September, 03:12 AM Chaturdashi Ends: 7 September, 01:41 AM

7 September, 01:41 AM Morning Muhurat (Shubh): 07:36 AM – 09:10 AM

07:36 AM – 09:10 AM Afternoon Muhurat (Char, Labh, Amrit): 12:19 PM – 05:02 PM

12:19 PM – 05:02 PM Evening Muhurat (Labh): 06:37 PM – 08:02 PM

06:37 PM – 08:02 PM Night Muhurat (Shubh, Amrit, Char): 09:28 PM – 01:45 AM

09:28 PM – 01:45 AM Dawn Muhurat (Labh): 7 September, 04:36 AM – 06:02 AM