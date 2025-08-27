Ganesh Visarjan 2025 — Know Muhurat Timings For 1.5, 3rd, 5th, 7th Day And Anant Chaturdashi
Ganesh Visarjan 2025 will be held on the 1.5-day, 3rd, 5th, 7th day and Anant Chaturdashi. Check the complete dates and muhurat timings for Ganpati idol immersion this year.
Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 has begun with great devotion and joy as devotees welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes with pomp and celebration. The 10-day festival is marked by daily prayers, rituals, and offerings, after which Lord Ganpati is bid farewell with traditional visarjan ceremonies on Anant Chaturdashi.
While the main visarjan takes place on Anant Chaturdashi, many devotees also immerse Ganpati idols on the 1.5-day, 3rd, 5th, and 7th days as per belief and tradition. Here are the complete dates and muhurat timings for Ganesh Visarjan in 2025.
1.5-Day Ganesh Visarjan Muhurat – 28 August 2025
- Afternoon Muhurat (Char, Labh, Amrit): 12:22 PM – 03:35 PM
- Evening Muhurat (Shubh): 05:11 PM – 06:47 PM
- Evening Muhurat (Amrit, Char): 06:47 PM – 09:35 PM
- Night Muhurat (Labh): 12:22 AM – 01:46 AM
3rd-Day Ganesh Visarjan Muhurat – 29 August 2025
- Morning Muhurat (Char, Labh, Amrit): 05:58 AM – 10:46 AM
- Afternoon Muhurat (Char): 05:10 PM – 06:46 PM
- Midday Muhurat (Shubh): 12:22 PM – 01:58 PM
- Night Muhurat (Labh): 09:34 PM – 10:58 PM
5th-Day Ganesh Visarjan Muhurat – 31 August 2025
- Morning Muhurat (Char, Labh, Amrit): 07:34 AM – 12:21 PM
- Afternoon Muhurat (Shubh): 01:57 PM – 03:32 PM
- Evening Muhurat (Shubh, Amrit, Char): 06:44 PM – 10:57 PM
- Night Muhurat (Labh): 01:46 AM – 03:10 AM
7th-Day Ganesh Visarjan Muhurat – 2 September 2025
- Morning Muhurat (Char, Labh, Amrit): 09:10 AM – 01:56 PM
- Afternoon Muhurat (Shubh): 03:31 PM – 05:06 PM
- Evening Muhurat (Labh): 08:06 PM – 09:31 PM
- Night Muhurat (Shubh, Amrit, Char): 10:56 PM – 03:10 AM
Anant Chaturdashi Ganesh Visarjan – 6 September 2025
- Chaturdashi Begins: 6 September, 03:12 AM
- Chaturdashi Ends: 7 September, 01:41 AM
- Morning Muhurat (Shubh): 07:36 AM – 09:10 AM
- Afternoon Muhurat (Char, Labh, Amrit): 12:19 PM – 05:02 PM
- Evening Muhurat (Labh): 06:37 PM – 08:02 PM
- Night Muhurat (Shubh, Amrit, Char): 09:28 PM – 01:45 AM
- Dawn Muhurat (Labh): 7 September, 04:36 AM – 06:02 AM
[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]