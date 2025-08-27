Ganapati Sthapana 2025 — Know Which Type Of Ganesh Idol Should Be Placed In Office For Success

Ganapati Sthapana 2025: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will be celebrated from 27 August, with the auspicious muhurat for Ganesh sthapana (idol installation) falling between 11:05 AM to 1:40 PM. While Ganpati idols are installed in homes and public pandals, scriptures also advise placing a separate idol at the workplace for success and progress. Here’s how to choose the right Ganesh idol for your office, shop or factory.

Why A Standing Ganesh Idol Is Best For The Workplace

In offices, shops and factories, a standing Ganesh idol is considered highly auspicious. It symbolises energy, enthusiasm, progress and prosperity. Keeping such an idol ensures a positive atmosphere, removes obstacles, and motivates employees to work with zeal and dedication. It is believed that standing Ganesh brings wealth and opens doors to career and business growth.

The Best Placement Of Ganesh Idol In Office

According to Vastu, the idol should be placed near the main entrance of the office or shop. This placement invites fortune, confidence and prosperity, while also removing vastu dosh. The presence of Ganeshji at the entrance ensures that positive energy flows into the workplace.

Rituals For Office Ganesh Installation

For Ganesh sthapana in office, the puja should be performed by a priest with complete rituals. While chanting “Om Gan Ganapataye Namah”, offer water, red sacred thread, sandalwood paste, sindoor, rice, flowers, fruits, turmeric, mehndi, janoi, and durva grass. Recite the prayer:

"Gajananam bhutaganadisevitam kapittajambu phalcharu bhakshanam, Umasutam shokavinashkarakam namami vighneshwarapadapankajam."

Afterwards, perform aarti, offer bhog daily and ensure that the idol is worshipped with devotion. Feeding Brahmins and offering donations is also considered highly meritorious.