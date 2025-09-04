Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Check Out The Auspicious Timing And Rituals For Anant Chaturdashi

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionGanesh Visarjan 2025: Check Out The Auspicious Timing And Rituals For Anant Chaturdashi

As the countdown to Anant Chaturdashi continues, devotees across the country are preparing for the grand farewell of Lord Ganesh with devotion. Know timing, rituals, and all.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 06:58 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are observed with great devotion and grandeur for ten days, beginning on Ganesh Chaturthi and concluding with Ganesh Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi. This year, Anant Chaturdashi will be observed on September 6, 2025, marking the farewell to Lord Ganesha, lovingly known as Bappa.

ALSO READ: Ganpati Visarjan 2025: Dos And Don'ts To Keep In Mind During Ganesh Visarjan

Anant Chaturdashi Ganesh Visarjan Muhurat 2025

  • Chaturdashi Tithi Begins: September 6, 2025, at 3:12 AM
  • Chaturdashi Tithi Ends: September 7, 2025, at 1:41 AM

Auspicious Muhurat For Visarjan:

  • Morning Muhurat (Shubh): 7:36 AM – 9:10 AM
  • Afternoon Muhurat (Char, Labh, Amrit): 12:19 PM – 5:02 PM
  • Evening Muhurat (Labh): 6:37 PM – 8:02 PM
  • Night Muhurat (Shubh, Amrit, Char): 9:28 PM – 1:45 AM
  • Dawn Muhurat (Labh): September 7, 4:36 AM – 6:02 AM

Ganesh Visarjan On The 10th Day

Anant Chaturdashi marks the conclusion of the ten-day Ganesh festival. As per scriptures, when devotees establish Lord Ganesh's idol at home with a ten-day vow of worship, the idol must be immersed at the prescribed time and with proper rituals. Not doing so is considered inauspicious.

Ganesh Visarjan Rituals

  • Perform the visarjan only during the auspicious muhurat.
  • Before immersion, conduct Lord Ganesha’s final puja with offerings of durva grass, flowers, modak, and laddus.
  • Chant Ganesh mantras such as “Om Gan Ganapataye Namah” and recite the Ganesh Stotra.
  • Perform the aarti with all family members before taking the idol for immersion with music, dance, and celebrations.
  • If conducting the visarjan at home, use a clean vessel filled with water.
  • Before immersion, chant “Ganpati Bappa Morya, Agle Baras Tu Jaldi Aa” with devotion.
  • Once the idol dissolves completely in water, pour the remaining water into plants as a mark of respect.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 04 Sep 2025 06:55 AM (IST)
