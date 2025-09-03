Ganpati Visarjan 2025: Dos And Don'ts To Keep In Mind During Ganesh Visarjan

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most celebrated festivals in India, and it concludes with Ganpati Visarjan, the immersion of Lord Ganesh’s idol in water. In 2025, Ganesh Chaturthi began on 27 August, and the festival will end with the grand Ganpati Visarjan on 6 September, which falls on Anant Chaturdashi. Devotees perform prayers, rituals, and processions before immersing Bappa, symbolising his return to Mount Kailash. While the farewell is filled with joy, devotion, and music, there are important astrological and traditional guidelines to be followed for prosperity and blessings.

Ganpati Visarjan Muhurat 2025

Ganesh Visarjan can be performed after 1.5 days, 3 days, 5 days, 7 days, or on the 10th day, but most devotees prefer the 10th day, Anant Chaturdashi. This year, the auspicious timings for visarjan are:

Morning Muhurat: 7:36 AM – 9:10 AM

7:36 AM – 9:10 AM Afternoon Muhurat (Chara, Labh, Amrit Kaal): 12:19 PM – 5:02 PM

12:19 PM – 5:02 PM Evening Muhurat (Labh): 6:37 PM – 8:02 PM

What To Do During Ganesh Visarjan:

Perform Visarjan at the Right Muhurat:

Astrologers emphasise that the visarjan must be done at an auspicious muhurat. Morning or afternoon timings are generally preferred. Choosing the right time ensures spiritual benefits and attracts prosperity.

Chant Ganesh Mantras During the Process:

Devotees should chant mantras like "Om Gan Ganapataye Namah" or "Vakratunda Mahakaya". The sound vibrations harmonise with planetary energies, keeping the environment pure and obstacle-free.

Devotees should chant mantras like "Om Gan Ganapataye Namah" or "Vakratunda Mahakaya". The sound vibrations harmonise with planetary energies, keeping the environment pure and obstacle-free.

Distribute Prasad Before Immersion:

Offering sweets, modaks, or fruits to family and community spreads positivity. This act of sharing strengthens dharm and creates positive karmic cycles.

Offering sweets, modaks, or fruits to family and community spreads positivity. This act of sharing strengthens dharm and creates positive karmic cycles.

Seek Blessings for New Beginnings:

Lord Ganesh is the remover of obstacles (Vighnaharta). Before immersion, devotees should consciously pray for success, health, and happiness in the coming year.

Lord Ganesh is the remover of obstacles (Vighnaharta). Before immersion, devotees should consciously pray for success, health, and happiness in the coming year.

What To Avoid During Ganesh Visarjan:

Don’t Perform Visarjan Without Muhurat:

Immersing the idol casually or at night is considered inauspicious. Ignoring the proper timing may reduce the ritual’s spiritual benefits.

Never Immerse in Polluted Waters:

Water represents purification. Immersing idols in polluted or artificial sources can block emotional clarity and invite negativity. Always choose clean water bodies or artificial eco-tanks.

Water represents purification. Immersing idols in polluted or artificial sources can block emotional clarity and invite negativity. Always choose clean water bodies or artificial eco-tanks.

Don't Leave the Ritual Half-Done:

Forgetting the final prayers, skipping aarti, or not distributing prasad shows incomplete devotion. An unfinished ritual can disturb the harmony invoked during the festival.

Forgetting the final prayers, skipping aarti, or not distributing prasad shows incomplete devotion. An unfinished ritual can disturb the harmony invoked during the festival.

Avoid Alcohol during Visarjan:

Ganpati Visarjan is sacred. Consuming alcohol, engaging in fights, or disrespectful behavior during the farewell diminishes divine grace. Maintaining purity of thought and speech is essential.

Ganpati Visarjan is sacred. Consuming alcohol, engaging in fights, or disrespectful behavior during the farewell diminishes divine grace. Maintaining purity of thought and speech is essential.

Anant Chaturdashi Significance

Ganpati Visarjan coincides with Anant Chaturdashi, a day dedicated to worshipping Lord Vishnu in his infinite (Anant) form. Devotees observe fasts, perform puja, and tie a sacred thread believed to protect against troubles. This marks the culmination of Ganeshotsav, blending the worship of both Lord Ganesh and Lord Vishnu.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]