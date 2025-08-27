(By Dr. Yogrishi Vishvketu)

Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrated with great devotion across India, honours Lord Ganesh as the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of auspicious beginnings. Beyond the festivities, Ganesh’s presence carries deep Yogic meaning, one that continues to guide seekers on the path of balance, wisdom, and clarity.

Why Ganesh Is Invoked First In Every Puja?

In Indian culture and the Yogic tradition, no auspicious act, puja, or spiritual practice begins without invoking Lord Ganesh. Known as Vighnaharta, the remover of obstacles, he represents the energy of clearing the path, externally and internally, so that every beginning can unfold with harmony. This practice is not only cultural, but also deeply Yogic: the recognition that obstacles are a natural part of life, and the first step in any endeavour is to prepare ourselves to meet them with clarity and balance.

Mythology beautifully conveys this through the story of Ganesh and Kartikey. When asked to circle the world, Kartikeya flew off on his peacock, traversing mountains and oceans. Ganesh, however, reflected inwardly, walked around his parents, Shiv and Parvati, and declared: “You are my world, the very source of all existence.” His wisdom was celebrated, and he was blessed to be invoked first in all acts. This story reminds that true understanding comes not from rushing outward, but from honouring the root of life. Invoking Ganesh reminds us that challenges will arise, and that they can be transformed into stepping-stones for growth.

Ganesh And The Muladhara Chakra

On a Yogic level, Ganesh is connected with the Muladhara Chakra, the root energy centre. Just as the root of a tree must be stable for its branches to grow, invoking Ganesh strengthens our sense of security and grounding. This stability allows us to move beyond survival into creativity, service, and wisdom. For this reason, across India and the Yogic world, Ganesh is honoured first, not only as a deity, but as the very energy of stability and clarity that makes all beginnings auspicious.

