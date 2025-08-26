Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleTravelGanesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Majestic Ganpati Pandals In Maharashtra You Must Visit

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Majestic Ganpati Pandals In Maharashtra You Must Visit

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 begins on 27th August. Celebrate the festive spirit in Maharashtra by visiting iconic pandals like Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbaicha Raja, Andhericha Raja, and more.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 02:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most sacred festivals in India, which will begin on August 27 this year. Celebrating the arrival of Lord Ganesh, the ten-day-long celebration is all about devotion, cultural fervour, and community enthusiasm. Streets and homes are filled with the beat of dhols, the sweet aroma of flowers, and the view of elegantly dressed idols. Families perform puja, modaks are offered, and millions of people venture out to see the beautiful pandals, each one of them presents a sight of grandeur.

While the festival is celebrated across the country, in Maharashtra it is observed with unmatched fervour. With the magnificent pandals, the spirit of this festival comes alive during the ten days of celebration.

These are some of Maharashtra's most popular Ganesh pandals to visit this year:

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Durva Grass And Modaks Are Sacred Offerings To Lord Ganesh? Know Here

Lalbaugcha Raja:

(Image Source: PTI Images)
(Image Source: PTI Images)

One of Mumbai’s most revered Ganpati pandals, Lalbaugcha Raja has been a symbol of faith since 1934. The idol, towering around 18–20 feet, is crafted by the Kambli family, who have been bringing it to life for over eight decades. Popularly called the 'Navasacha Ganpati', devotees believe this idol of Lord Ganesh fulfils wishes. 

Mumbaicha Raja:

(Image Source: PTI Images)
(Image Source: PTI Images)

Mumbaicha Raja has been famous for its extravagance and strong themes since 1928. Every year, the pandal brings into focus current issues with its breathtaking designs, rendering it both devotional and reflective. Attracting more than 1.2 million people every year, it is among the oldest and most renowned pandals in Maharashtra. 

Khetwadi Cha Ganraj:

(Image Source: x/ urstrulynot)
(Image Source: x/ urstrulynot)

Located in the 12th lane of Khetwadi, Grant Road, Khetwadi Cha Ganraj is synonymous with creativity and scale. Since 1984, it has been renowned for installing some of the tallest Ganesh idols in the city. 

Andhericha Raja:

(Image Source: PTI Images)
(Image Source: PTI Images)

Andhericha Raja is famous for its breathtaking decorations and one of Mumbai’s longest visarjan processions. Devotees flock to the pandal not only for darshan but also to be part of its grand immersion ceremony, which is a spectacle in itself. The spirit of community and devotion here resonates strongly with the festive mood of the city.

Chinchpokli Chintamani:

(Image Source: x/ Chintamani1920)
(Image Source: x/ Chintamani1920)

Also known as Chinchpokli Cha Raja, this pandal traces its roots back to 1920. Situated on Dattaram Lad Marg, it attracts lakhs of devotees every day during the festival. With its rich history and strong community ties, Chinchpokli Chintamani continues to represent the heart of traditional Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 26 Aug 2025 02:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Puja Ganpati Pandal Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Famous Ganesh Pandals Of Maharashtra Maharashtra Ganesh Chaturthi
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Cloudburst In Jammu & Kashmir's Doda Triggers Flood Alert Across Region
Cloudburst In Jammu & Kashmir's Doda Triggers Flood Alert Across Region
Cities
Twist In Noida Dowry Case? New Video Of Nikki Bhati's Sister Sparks Controversy
Twist In Noida Dowry Case? New Video Of Nikki Bhati's Sister Sparks Controversy
Business
PM Modi Inaugurates Maruti Suzuki’s EV Plant In Gujarat, Rolls Out India-Made e-Vitara
PM Modi Inaugurates Maruti Suzuki’s EV Plant In Gujarat, Rolls Out India-Made e-Vitara
Cities
'Women In MP Consume The Most Alcohol': Cong Leader's Comment On 'Ladli Behna' Sparks Row
'Women In MP Consume The Most Alcohol': Cong Leader's Comment On 'Ladli Behna' Sparks Row
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Cloudburst In Himachal’s Kinnaur Triggers Flood In Sutlej, Heavy Rain Havoc In North India
Breaking: ED Raids AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Residence In ₹1,138 Crore Hospital Construction Scam
Breaking: Mukesh Sahni Declares Tejashwi Yadav As Mahagathbandhan’s CM Face, Not Rahul Gandhi’s Decision
Breaking: Priyanka Gandhi Joins Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Rights Yatra In Bihar With Massive Crowd Support
Breaking News: Ukraine’s President Zelensky Praises India Ahead of Possible Visit | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget