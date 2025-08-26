Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Majestic Ganpati Pandals In Maharashtra You Must Visit

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most sacred festivals in India, which will begin on August 27 this year. Celebrating the arrival of Lord Ganesh, the ten-day-long celebration is all about devotion, cultural fervour, and community enthusiasm. Streets and homes are filled with the beat of dhols, the sweet aroma of flowers, and the view of elegantly dressed idols. Families perform puja, modaks are offered, and millions of people venture out to see the beautiful pandals, each one of them presents a sight of grandeur.

While the festival is celebrated across the country, in Maharashtra it is observed with unmatched fervour. With the magnificent pandals, the spirit of this festival comes alive during the ten days of celebration.

These are some of Maharashtra's most popular Ganesh pandals to visit this year:

Lalbaugcha Raja:

(Image Source: PTI Images)

One of Mumbai’s most revered Ganpati pandals, Lalbaugcha Raja has been a symbol of faith since 1934. The idol, towering around 18–20 feet, is crafted by the Kambli family, who have been bringing it to life for over eight decades. Popularly called the 'Navasacha Ganpati', devotees believe this idol of Lord Ganesh fulfils wishes.

Mumbaicha Raja:

(Image Source: PTI Images)

Mumbaicha Raja has been famous for its extravagance and strong themes since 1928. Every year, the pandal brings into focus current issues with its breathtaking designs, rendering it both devotional and reflective. Attracting more than 1.2 million people every year, it is among the oldest and most renowned pandals in Maharashtra.

Khetwadi Cha Ganraj:

(Image Source: x/ urstrulynot)

Located in the 12th lane of Khetwadi, Grant Road, Khetwadi Cha Ganraj is synonymous with creativity and scale. Since 1984, it has been renowned for installing some of the tallest Ganesh idols in the city.

Andhericha Raja:

(Image Source: PTI Images)

Andhericha Raja is famous for its breathtaking decorations and one of Mumbai’s longest visarjan processions. Devotees flock to the pandal not only for darshan but also to be part of its grand immersion ceremony, which is a spectacle in itself. The spirit of community and devotion here resonates strongly with the festive mood of the city.

Chinchpokli Chintamani:

(Image Source: x/ Chintamani1920)

Also known as Chinchpokli Cha Raja, this pandal traces its roots back to 1920. Situated on Dattaram Lad Marg, it attracts lakhs of devotees every day during the festival. With its rich history and strong community ties, Chinchpokli Chintamani continues to represent the heart of traditional Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai.