HomeReligionGanesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Durva Grass And Modaks Are Sacred Offerings To Lord Ganesh? Know The Spiritual Significance

Every prayer to Ganesh includes offerings; each holds layers of mythology, yogic wisdom, and even scientific relevance. Among the most sacred are Durva grass and Modaks; know their significance.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 10:58 AM (IST)
(By Dr. Yogrishi Vishvketu)

Ganesh Chaturthi, the grand celebration of Lord Ganesh’s birth, is one of India’s most cherished festivals, marked by devotion, music, rituals, and vibrant community gatherings. Beyond the festive joy, it carries deep spiritual and symbolic meaning. Every prayer to Ganesh includes offerings that are far from arbitrary; each holds layers of mythology, yogic wisdom, and even scientific relevance. Among the most sacred are Durva grass and Modaks, simple yet profound symbols that reveal timeless lessons on grounding, balance, and inner sweetness.

Why Durva Grass Is Offered To Lord Ganesh, Mythology And Meaning

The story of Durva grass comes from the tale of Analasur, the fire demon whose blazing heat threatened the three worlds. None of the gods could subdue him until Ganesh swallowed him whole. Though victorious, the fiery heat of Analasur left Ganesh burning. To cool him, sages offered 21 blades of Durva grass, which instantly restored balance. Since then, Durva has become his most sacred offering.

Symbolically, its blades represent humility and resilience they bend without breaking and grow back even when trampled. Scientifically, Durva is known for its cooling and detoxifying qualities, soothing the body much as it soothed Ganesh’s fiery energy. Analasur represents the fire of anger and unchecked desire that burns us. By invoking Ganesh with Durva, we remind ourselves to cool and ground this energy, transforming it into clarity.

The Sweet Symbolism Of Modaks

The Modak is equally sacred, often described as Ganesh’s favourite sweet. Its shape, a rounded base with a pointed peak, mirrors the soul’s journey: wide in worldly experience, narrowing upward toward realisation. Together, Durva and Modaks reflect the balance of Ganesh’s energy. Durva cools and grounds, Modak uplifts and sweetens.

These offerings show us that wisdom is both simple and sweet. What we offer outside in ritual is also what we must cultivate within, resilience like Durva, and bliss like the Modak’s essence.

Yogic Connection To The Root Chakra

On a Yogic level, both offerings connect back to the Muladhara Chakra. Durva steadies the root, calming fiery disturbances; Modak symbolises the joy that arises when our foundation is secure. Together, they remind us that Ganesh’s energy is not only about removing obstacles but about creating balance, stability, and sweetness on the spiritual journey.

Dr. Yogrishi Vishvketu is a Global Yoga Educator, Author and Founder of  Akhanda Yoga Institute

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 26 Aug 2025 10:58 AM (IST)
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
