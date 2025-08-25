Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: From Puja Muhurat To Anant Chaturdashi — All You Need To Know

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most revered festivals in Hindu tradition, celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesh, the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of wisdom, prosperity, and happiness. Worshippers begin any auspicious or religious ceremony by invoking Ganesh with the mantra “Vakratunda Mahakaya, Suryakoti Samaprabha; Nirvighnam Kurume Deva Sarvakaryeshu Sarvada.” Whether it is a sacred thread ceremony, a wedding, or special puja, Lord Ganesh occupies the foremost position among thirty-three crore deities. Devotees believe that remembering and worshipping Him can instantly remove all obstacles.

Significance Of Lord Ganesh

Lord Ganesh is considered immensely compassionate and kind-hearted. His worship is essential for eliminating obstacles in life and for attaining purity, prosperity, and auspiciousness. Known as the giver of knowledge, wealth, and success, Lord Ganesh’s blessings are sought before starting any new endeavour or spiritual activity.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Dates And Fasting Guidelines

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on a Wednesday, a day traditionally considered highly favourable for worshipping the deity. The festival begins on 26 August at 1:55 PM and continues until 27 August at 3:45 PM. Devotees observing the fast should begin on 26 August, coinciding with the moon worship that night. The installation and formal puja of Lord Ganesh at homes will be conducted on 27 August, aligned with the auspicious Udayatithi.

Auspicious Timings For Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Puja

On 27 August, the Chitra Nakshatra, Shubh Yog, Lakshmi Narayan Yog, and Ravi Yog coincide, creating a highly favourable period for worship. The optimal muhurat for Ganesh Puja is from 12:23 PM to 2:39 PM, a perfect window to bring home Lord Ganesh, perform rituals with full devotion, and celebrate with joy and traditional music. Observing these timings ensures the removal of difficulties and brings success, prosperity, and happiness in all spheres of life.

What To Do If You Cannot Place Ganesh Idol At Home

If installing the idol is not possible, devotees can recite three sacred Ganesh mantras every morning after bathing, offering salutations before leaving for work or business. During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesh should not be offered Tulsi leaves, and blue or black clothing should be avoided. Idol immersion, or Visarjan, can be performed after 3, 5, 7, or 10 days of worship, culminating on Anant Chaturdashi with the joyful chant, “Ganpati Bappa Morya, Agle Baras Tu Jaldi Aana.” This ritual symbolically removes all obstacles and sorrow, leaving devotees blessed with happiness and abundance.