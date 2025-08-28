Ganesh Chaturdashi 2025 — Dos And Don’ts To Follow During The Festival Till Anant Chaturdashi

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ganesh Chaturthi, the grand festival of Lord Ganesh, began on 27 August 2025 and is celebrated with devotion and enthusiasm across India and beyond. Devotees bring home beautifully crafted idols of Lord Ganesh, worship Him with love and purity, and after 10 days bid Him farewell with great reverence during visarjan. While some families perform visarjan on the 1.5th, 3rd, 5th or 7th day, the essence of the festival remains the same, spreading positivity, purity, and divine blessings.

However, according to tradition, there are certain practices and behaviours one should avoid while Lord Ganesh is at home. Following these rituals not only brings peace and harmony but also ensures spiritual purity during the festival.

ALSO READ: Why Ganesh Chaturthi Lasts 10 Days? Know The Significance Behind The Festival

Maintain Purity And Peace At Home

The presence of Lord Ganesh is believed to fill the atmosphere with spirituality and divine energy. Hence, it is advised to keep the environment calm and pure. Avoid arguments, anger, or any form of conflict, as these create negativity in the household. The atmosphere should remain peaceful, positive, and welcoming throughout Ganpati’s stay.

Cleanliness also plays a very important role. Ensure that the home, especially the puja area, is spotless and adorned with fresh flowers and fragrance. A clean and fragrant environment is considered pleasing to Lord Ganesh and attracts positive energy.

Follow Sattvic Practices And Avoid Certain Activities

During Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees are expected to observe sattvic (pure and simple) living. This means avoiding garlic, onion, meat, alcohol, or any intoxicants in the home while Lord Ganesh resides there. Such practices are believed to disturb the sanctity of the festival.

Additionally, cultural traditions advise against cutting hair, shaving, trimming nails, or bringing footwear into the worship area during these days. These acts are considered disrespectful in the presence of the deity. By avoiding them, devotees show humility and reverence to Lord Ganesh, ensuring His blessings remain in the household.