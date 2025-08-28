Why Ganesh Chaturthi Lasts 10 Days? Know The Significance Behind The Festival

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: The much-awaited festival of Ganesh Chaturthi began on August 27, 2025, bringing devotion, joy, and cultural vibrance across India. Celebrated with grandeur, especially in Maharashtra, this 10-day-long festival honours the birth of Lord Ganesh, the remover of obstacles and harbinger of prosperity. But why is Ganesh Chaturthi observed for a full 10 days? Here’s the story and significance behind it.

The Mythological Tale

According to the ancient scriptures, Goddess Parvati created Lord Ganesh from sandalwood paste and gave him life. On one occasion, while guarding his mother’s chamber, Ganesh stopped Lord Shiv from entering. Not recognising his own son, Shiv beheaded him in anger. Later, realising his mistake, he revived Ganesh with an elephant’s head, blessing him as the god of wisdom and new beginnings. This divine tale forms the foundation of Ganesh’s worship during the festival.

The Mahabharat Connection

Another belief traces the 10-day celebration to the writing of the Mahabharat. Sage Ved Vyasa requested Lord Ganesh to pen down the epic as he recited it. Ganesh agreed and wrote continuously for 10 days without pause. The immense effort heated his body, and on the tenth day, Vyasa advised him to bathe in a river to cool down. This act is believed to have inspired the tradition of worshipping Ganesh over 10 days, followed by immersion.

Spiritual And Cultural Significance

The festival is not just a religious event but also a time of reflection and renewal.

Divine Presence: The 10 days symbolise Lord Ganesh’s stay on Earth, showering blessings on his devotees.

The 10 days symbolise Lord Ganesh’s stay on Earth, showering blessings on his devotees. Spiritual Growth: Devotees consider it a period for cleansing the mind of negativity such as anger, greed, and pride.

Devotees consider it a period for cleansing the mind of negativity such as anger, greed, and pride. Daily Rituals: Families and communities worship Ganesh with prayers, hymns, and offerings of sweets like modak and laddoo.

The Immersion Ritual

The final day, Anant Chaturdashi, marks the immersion of Lord Ganesh’s idols in rivers, lakes, or seas. This visarjan (immersion) signifies the cycle of life; birth, existence, and dissolution, reminding devotees of the ultimate return to nature.