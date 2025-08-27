Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 6 Iconic Pandals Of Lord Ganpati To Visit In Delhi

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ganesh Chaturthi is the festival that brings homes and roads alive with piety, music, and happiness. The festival has commenced today, August 27, 2025. The ten-day occasion is dedicated to the arrival of Lord Ganesha, remover of all obstacles and bringer of good luck. Every corner of India welcomes 'Bappa' with heartfelt worship and festive fervour.

Following prayers at home, thousands of devotees venture out to see the spirit of Ganesh Utsav in action. From age-old rituals to massive idols, every pandal has its own majestic charm. Here are some of the most popular Ganesh Chaturthi pandals in Delhi that you must not miss this year.

Delhi Ka Raja, Ramesh Nagar

This pandal is known for its eco-friendly approach, featuring a Ganesh idol crafted with sustainability in mind. It beautifully blends devotion with environmental consciousness, offering a meaningful way to celebrate the festival.

RK Puram Ganesh Utsav

One of the oldest pandals in Delhi that celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi festivals, the RK Puram pandal is known to feature authentic rituals, Vedic chanting, and devotional music that bring an aura of pure spirituality.

Maharashtra Bhawan Ganeshotsav, Connaught Place

At KG Marg, Connaught Place, Maharashtra Bhawan features one of the city's most iconic Ganesh Utsavs. The festivities here strike a chord with the cultural ethos of Maharashtra, with dhol-tasha rhythms, performances, and food stalls serving delectable Maharashtrian cuisine.

Lal Bagh Ka Raja, Netaji Subhash Place

Inspired by Mumbai’s famous 'Lalbaugcha Raja', this pandal is one of Delhi’s biggest crowd-pullers. A grand stage and towering Ganesh idol make it a highlight of the festival, drawing devotees from across the city.

Uttam Nagar Ganesh Pandal

Known for its massive Ganesh idol, this pandal always leaves visitors awestruck. The decorations, often inspired by mythological themes, are nothing short of spectacular. Beyond darshan, the celebrations also include plays, musical nights, and community feasts, making it a hub of cultural activity.

Sarojini Nagar Vinayak Mandir

The Vinayak Mandir in Sarojini Nagar is one of the most sacred Ganesh temples in Delhi. On Ganesh Chaturthi, it becomes a big attraction point where people visit in huge numbers to seek Bappa's blessings.