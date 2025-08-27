Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Know About The 32 Forms Of Lord Ganesh And Their Significance

Ganesh Chaturthi has begun today, on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, devotees across the country will welcome Lord Ganesh with devotion and grandeur. Known as the remover of obstacles, Ganpati Maharaj blesses his devotees with wisdom, prosperity, and strength. According to ancient scriptures, Lord Ganesh is revered in 32 distinct forms, each representing different aspects of life and offering unique blessings. Worshipping these divine forms is believed to bring abundance, knowledge, power, and success into one’s life.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Share These Heartfelt Wishes And Messages With Your Close Ones On This Festival

Forms Of Lord Ganesh And Their Spiritual Significance: