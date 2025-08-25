Ganpati Sthapana 2025 — Know The Best Muhurat And Tips To Bring Lord Ganesh Idol Home

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, the festival of joy and devotion, will be celebrated on 27 August. On this day, devotees across India install Lord Ganesh idols in homes and public pandals. One common question many people have is when is the right day and time to bring the Ganesh idol home. Observing the correct muhurat ensures blessings, removes obstacles, and brings prosperity to the household.

Auspicious Muhurat To Bring Ganesh Home

For 27 August 2025, the best time to install the idol begins after 11:00 AM. Before that, you can also bring Ganesh home during the Shubh Choghadiya period. Installing and worshipping the idol at this timing is believed to remove obstacles from life and bring positive beginnings.

Recommended Muhurat For Ganesh Installation:

Morning: 7:33 AM – 9:09 AM

7:33 AM – 9:09 AM Morning: 10:46 AM – 12:22 PM

Some devotees prefer to bring the idol a day earlier, on 26 August, during Hartalika Teej. In this case, the idol can be brought home from 9:09 AM to 1:59 PM.

Ganesh Sthapana 2025 Muhurat

Lord Ganesh was born during the midday period, which makes 11:05 AM to 1:40 PM the most suitable time for puja and installation. Following this timing ensures spiritual alignment and blessings for the household.

Best Direction To Place The Idol

Choosing the correct direction and location is essential for Ganesh installation. The Ishan Kon (northeast corner) of the house is considered the most sacred and auspicious place for the idol.

Tips When Buying The Ganesh Idol

Prefer a clay idol over chemical-based materials.

The trunk of Lord Ganesh should face left.

Seated idols are ideal for home installation.

Idols in red and white colours are considered especially auspicious.

Ensure the idol is intact and free of cracks before installation.