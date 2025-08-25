Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganpati Sthapana 2025 — Know The Best Muhurat And Tips To Bring Lord Ganesh Idol Home

Know the most auspicious muhurat to bring Lord Ganesh home in 2025. Follow expert tips for installation, direction, and eco-friendly idol selection.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 09:49 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, the festival of joy and devotion, will be celebrated on 27 August. On this day, devotees across India install Lord Ganesh idols in homes and public pandals. One common question many people have is when is the right day and time to bring the Ganesh idol home. Observing the correct muhurat ensures blessings, removes obstacles, and brings prosperity to the household.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 — Know Why Seeing The Moon Is Considered Inauspicious On This Day

Auspicious Muhurat To Bring Ganesh Home

For 27 August 2025, the best time to install the idol begins after 11:00 AM. Before that, you can also bring Ganesh home during the Shubh Choghadiya period. Installing and worshipping the idol at this timing is believed to remove obstacles from life and bring positive beginnings.

Recommended Muhurat For Ganesh Installation:

  • Morning: 7:33 AM – 9:09 AM
  • Morning: 10:46 AM – 12:22 PM

Some devotees prefer to bring the idol a day earlier, on 26 August, during Hartalika Teej. In this case, the idol can be brought home from 9:09 AM to 1:59 PM.

Ganesh Sthapana 2025 Muhurat

Lord Ganesh was born during the midday period, which makes 11:05 AM to 1:40 PM the most suitable time for puja and installation. Following this timing ensures spiritual alignment and blessings for the household.

Best Direction To Place The Idol

Choosing the correct direction and location is essential for Ganesh installation. The Ishan Kon (northeast corner) of the house is considered the most sacred and auspicious place for the idol.

Tips When Buying The Ganesh Idol

  • Prefer a clay idol over chemical-based materials.
  • The trunk of Lord Ganesh should face left.
  • Seated idols are ideal for home installation.
  • Idols in red and white colours are considered especially auspicious.
  • Ensure the idol is intact and free of cracks before installation.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 25 Aug 2025 09:49 AM (IST)
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganeshotsav Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Ganesh Puja Muhurat
