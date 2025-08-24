Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 — Know Why Seeing The Moon Is Considered Inauspicious On This Day

Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth of Lord Ganesh, the elephant-headed god of wisdom, prosperity, and remover of obstacles. Among the many rituals and beliefs associated with this festival, one of the most intriguing is the ancient warning, never look at the moon on the night of Ganesh Chaturthi. This belief is rooted deeply in Hindu mythology and continues to guide devotees across India.

The Myth Behind The Moon Curse

The legend dates back to a divine event that involves Lord Ganesh and Chandra, the moon god. After his birth, Ganesh became very fond of sweets like modaks, which were offered to him by his devotees. One night, after a grand feast, Ganesh was riding his vehicle, Mooshak, when he saw the moon laughing at him.

Feeling insulted by the moon’s mockery, Lord Ganesh cursed Chandra: anyone who looks at the moon on Ganesh Chaturthi would face false accusations, misunderstandings, or bad luck.

How Lord Ganesh’s Wrath Affected The Moon

Chandra tried to appease Lord Ganesh by explaining that he did not intend any disrespect. But Ganesh's curse remained. It emphasised that pride and mockery have consequences even among the gods. The curse spread across the world, teaching humanity the importance of respect and humility.

Since then, it has been considered inauspicious to see the moon on the night of Ganesh Chaturthi, and devotees follow this tradition strictly to avoid misfortune.

Today, while many people understand the myth symbolically, it reinforces values of respect, humility, and devotion. Parents and elders remind children of this belief, keeping alive the centuries-old tradition that connects mythology, moral lessons, and faith.

Ganesh Chaturthi is not just a festival of joy; it is also a festival of wisdom, reflection, and adherence to divine teachings. The story of the moon teaches devotees to act with humility and reverence, echoing the eternal lessons of Lord Ganesh.