Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Begins Today: Check The Auspicious Muhurat Of Ganpati Sthapana

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin today, on August 27, 2025, with a rare and highly auspicious conjunction after three years. This year, the festival coincides with Wednesday, a day considered sacred for Lord Ganesh, and is further enhanced by the presence of Shubh Yoga and Chitra Nakshatra. According to the experts, this alignment has appeared after three years, the last time being in 2022. The next occurrence will take place again in 2028.

Adding to the significance, today also marks a “Swayan Siddh Abhujh Muhurat,” regarded as ideal not only for worship but also for undertaking new ventures and making important purchases such as property, vehicles, or jewelry. However, devotees are advised that Chandra Darshan (moon sighting) remains prohibited on this day.

Auspicious Timings For Ganesh Sthapana

On Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturthi, Lord Ganesh’s idols will be established during highly favorable Choghadiya periods throughout the day:

Labh (Benefit): 6:11 AM – 7:11 AM

Amrit (Prosperity): 7:41 AM – 9:11 AM

Shubh (Auspicious): 10:41 AM – 12:11 PM

Chanchal: 3:11 PM – 4:41 PM

Labh (again): 4:41 PM – 6:11 PM

Ten Days Of Devotion To Ten Forms Of Ganesh

The ten-day Ganesh Utsav, concluding on Anant Chaturdashi, is dedicated to worshipping the ten divine forms of Lord Ganesh. Each day holds its own spiritual significance:

Day 1: Ganadhipa

Day 2: Uma Putra

Day 3: Aghanashan

Day 4: Vinayak

Day 5: Isha Putra

Day 6: Sarvasiddhi Pradayak

Day 7: Ekadanta

Day 8: Ibhavakra

Day 9: Mooshak Vahan

Day 10: Kumar Guru