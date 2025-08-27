Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Begins Today: Check The Auspicious Muhurat Of Ganpati Sthapana

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionGanesh Chaturthi 2025 Begins Today: Check The Auspicious Muhurat Of Ganpati Sthapana

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 begins today, August 27, with a rare Wednesday conjunction after three years. Know the auspicious timings, rituals, and significance of the ten-day Ganesh Utsav.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 06:18 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin today, on  August 27, 2025, with a rare and highly auspicious conjunction after three years. This year, the festival coincides with Wednesday, a day considered sacred for Lord Ganesh, and is further enhanced by the presence of Shubh Yoga and Chitra Nakshatra. According to the experts, this alignment has appeared after three years, the last time being in 2022. The next occurrence will take place again in 2028.

Adding to the significance, today also marks a “Swayan Siddh Abhujh Muhurat,” regarded as ideal not only for worship but also for undertaking new ventures and making important purchases such as property, vehicles, or jewelry. However, devotees are advised that Chandra Darshan (moon sighting) remains prohibited on this day.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Durva Grass And Modaks Are Sacred Offerings To Lord Ganesh? Know The Spiritual Significance

Auspicious Timings For Ganesh Sthapana

On Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturthi, Lord Ganesh’s idols will be established during highly favorable Choghadiya periods throughout the day:

  • Labh (Benefit): 6:11 AM – 7:11 AM
  • Amrit (Prosperity): 7:41 AM – 9:11 AM
  • Shubh (Auspicious): 10:41 AM – 12:11 PM
  • Chanchal: 3:11 PM – 4:41 PM
  • Labh (again): 4:41 PM – 6:11 PM

Ten Days Of Devotion To Ten Forms Of Ganesh

The ten-day Ganesh Utsav, concluding on Anant Chaturdashi, is dedicated to worshipping the ten divine forms of Lord Ganesh. Each day holds its own spiritual significance:

  • Day 1: Ganadhipa
  • Day 2: Uma Putra
  • Day 3: Aghanashan
  • Day 4: Vinayak
  • Day 5: Isha Putra
  • Day 6: Sarvasiddhi Pradayak
  • Day 7: Ekadanta
  • Day 8: Ibhavakra
  • Day 9: Mooshak Vahan
  • Day 10: Kumar Guru

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 27 Aug 2025 06:18 AM (IST)
Lord Ganesh Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Ganesh Sthapana Muhurat Forms Of Lord Ganesh
