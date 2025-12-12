Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionFriday Puja: Follow These Sacred Rituals To Seek Blessings Of Goddess Lakshmi And Bring Prosperity

Know the essential rituals, offerings, and key things to avoid during Friday Lakshmi Puja to attract prosperity, peace, and positive energy at home.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 08:30 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Friday is considered highly auspicious for worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Santoshi Mata. According to belief, offering prayers on this day brings prosperity, happiness, and abundance to the household. Devotees are advised to bathe early in the morning, wear clean or pink-coloured clothes, and place the idol of the Goddess before taking a vow to begin the ritual.

As per religious traditions, offerings such as a red veil, bangles, vermilion, flowers, incense, and a ghee lamp should be presented during the puja. Devotees may offer jaggery and roasted gram, kheer, or white sweets as prasad. Chanting the mantra “Om Shreem Hreem Kleem Shreem Kamale Kamalalaye Praseed Praseed Shreem Hreem Kleem Shreem Mahalakshmyai Namah” and reciting the Lakshmi Chalisa is considered especially beneficial.

Important Ritual Guidelines

Belief holds that Goddess Lakshmi is fond of cleanliness. Therefore, both the home and the place of worship should be thoroughly cleaned before performing the rituals. Lighting a ghee lamp at the main entrance in the evening is considered auspicious. Offering lotus flowers, coconut, and white sweets during the puja is believed to attract special blessings.

Friday is also regarded as an important day for charity. Donating money, food, white clothing, milk, rice, or white sweets to the needy is believed to remove financial obstacles and invite prosperity. The day is considered ideal for maintaining calmness and creating a positive environment.

Avoid These Five Mistakes

According to belief, these five actions should never be performed during Friday Lakshmi Puja, as they are thought to diminish the spiritual benefits:

  • Avoid anger and refrain from insulting anyone.
  • Do not keep garbage or broken items at home, as they are said to increase negative energy.
  • Arguments, stress, and harsh words are believed to reduce the effectiveness of the puja.
  • Avoid consuming onions, garlic, non-vegetarian food, and sour items.
  • Do not forget to light a lamp with pure ghee and place it facing the south direction.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 08:30 AM (IST)
