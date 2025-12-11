Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: Check Out The Full Date List, Rituals, And All About This Auspicious Festival

Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: Know its significance, complete fasting rituals, moon worship importance, and the full list of Sankashti and Angarki Chaturthi dates for the year.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 06:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chaturthi Tithi is dedicated to Lord Ganesh, and devotees believe that his blessings bring happiness, prosperity, and success. On this day, people worship Ganapati to seek relief from their troubles. Many observe a fast from sunrise until the sighting of the moon. The word 'Sankashti' means 'the destroyer of difficulties.'

According to ancient beliefs, Goddess Parvati was the first to observe this fast for the long life and well-being of her son, Lord Ganesh. The Sankashti Chaturthi fast is considered highly auspicious for the welfare of children, mental peace, success, and removal of obstacles.

ALSO READ: Last Ekadashi Of 2025 To Be Observed As Pausha Putrada Ekadashi: Know Date, Significance And More

Sankashti Chaturthi 2026 List

  • 6 January 2026: Angarki Chaturthi
  • 5 February 2026: Sankashti Chaturthi
  • 6 March 2026: Sankashti Chaturthi
  • 5 April 2026: Sankashti Chaturthi
  • 5 May 2026: Angarki Chaturthi
  • 3 June 2026: Sankashti Chaturthi
  • 3 July 2026: Sankashti Chaturthi
  • 2 August 2026: Sankashti Chaturthi
  • 31 August 2026: Sankashti Chaturthi
  • 29 September 2026: Angarki Chaturthi
  • 29 October 2026: Sankashti Chaturthi
  • 27 November 2026: Sankashti Chaturthi
  • 26 December 2026: Sankaskti Chaturthi

Four Major Chaturthis Of The Year

  • Chaturthi of the month of Vaisakha
  • Chaturthi of Bhadrapada (Ganesh Chaturthi)
  • Chaturthi of Kartika
  • Chaturthi of Magha (Sakat Chauth / Tilkuta Chauth)

Significance Of Worshipping The Moon

On Sankashti Chaturthi, devotees also worship the Moon. It is believed that offering arghya to the Moon helps reduce mental stress and brings peace of mind. Offering water, milk, rice grains, and flowers is said to enhance emotional balance and bring stability. Moon sighting on this day is considered extremely auspicious.

Sankashti Chaturthi Puja Method

Devotees take a pre-sunrise bath and make a vow to observe the fast. Lord Ganesh is worshipped both in the morning and evening. The worshipper should face either east or north. Items such as sesame seeds, jaggery, laddoos, flowers, water in a copper vessel, incense, sandalwood, and fruits like banana or coconut are used in the puja.

Roli, flowers, and water are offered to Lord Ganesh, along with sesame laddoos and modak as bhog. Before moonrise in the evening, devotees perform Ganapati puja and recite the Sankashti Vrat Katha. After the rituals, fruits, peanuts, kheer, milk, or sabudana can be consumed, but items containing rock salt are usually avoided.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 11 Dec 2025 06:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ganesh Puja Sankashti Chaturthi Significance Sankashti Chaturthi 2026 Sankashti Chaturthi Date List
Read more
