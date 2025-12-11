Chaturthi Tithi is dedicated to Lord Ganesh, and devotees believe that his blessings bring happiness, prosperity, and success. On this day, people worship Ganapati to seek relief from their troubles. Many observe a fast from sunrise until the sighting of the moon. The word 'Sankashti' means 'the destroyer of difficulties.'

According to ancient beliefs, Goddess Parvati was the first to observe this fast for the long life and well-being of her son, Lord Ganesh. The Sankashti Chaturthi fast is considered highly auspicious for the welfare of children, mental peace, success, and removal of obstacles.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2026 List

6 January 2026: Angarki Chaturthi

5 February 2026: Sankashti Chaturthi

6 March 2026: Sankashti Chaturthi

5 April 2026: Sankashti Chaturthi

5 May 2026: Angarki Chaturthi

3 June 2026: Sankashti Chaturthi

3 July 2026: Sankashti Chaturthi

2 August 2026: Sankashti Chaturthi

31 August 2026: Sankashti Chaturthi

29 September 2026: Angarki Chaturthi

29 October 2026: Sankashti Chaturthi

27 November 2026: Sankashti Chaturthi

26 December 2026: Sankaskti Chaturthi

Four Major Chaturthis Of The Year

Chaturthi of the month of Vaisakha

Chaturthi of Bhadrapada (Ganesh Chaturthi)

Chaturthi of Kartika

Chaturthi of Magha (Sakat Chauth / Tilkuta Chauth)

Significance Of Worshipping The Moon

On Sankashti Chaturthi, devotees also worship the Moon. It is believed that offering arghya to the Moon helps reduce mental stress and brings peace of mind. Offering water, milk, rice grains, and flowers is said to enhance emotional balance and bring stability. Moon sighting on this day is considered extremely auspicious.

Sankashti Chaturthi Puja Method

Devotees take a pre-sunrise bath and make a vow to observe the fast. Lord Ganesh is worshipped both in the morning and evening. The worshipper should face either east or north. Items such as sesame seeds, jaggery, laddoos, flowers, water in a copper vessel, incense, sandalwood, and fruits like banana or coconut are used in the puja.

Roli, flowers, and water are offered to Lord Ganesh, along with sesame laddoos and modak as bhog. Before moonrise in the evening, devotees perform Ganapati puja and recite the Sankashti Vrat Katha. After the rituals, fruits, peanuts, kheer, milk, or sabudana can be consumed, but items containing rock salt are usually avoided.

