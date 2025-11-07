Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionFriday Lakshmi Puja 2025: Perform This Powerful Ritual To Attract Wealth, Prosperity, And Happiness

Friday is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the divine bringer of wealth and prosperity. Performing this special Friday puja with the right rituals can bring abundance, happiness, and growth to your home.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 09:44 AM (IST)
In Hindu tradition, Friday holds a special significance as it is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi — the divine embodiment of wealth, prosperity, and abundance. Devotees believe that performing Lakshmi Puja on this day with complete devotion opens the doors to fortune and success. A well-conducted puja not only enhances financial stability but also brings peace, harmony, and happiness to one’s household.

ALSO READ: Panchak 2025: Check Out These Activities That Can Be Performed Safely During This Period

Begin The Day With Purity And Preparation

Start your Friday by waking up early and taking a holy bath. Dress in clean, fresh clothes and purify your home by sprinkling Gangajal around the puja area. Prepare a sacred space by placing a red cloth over a clean wooden platform and install an idol or image of Goddess Lakshmi on it.

Offer Prasad And Light The Divine Lamp

To please Goddess Lakshmi, offer her traditional prasad such as kheer, makhana, and batasha. Place a piece of camphor inside a rose flower and light it to perform an aarti — this act is believed to remove negative energy and attract positive vibrations of wealth and success.

Chant Powerful Mantras For Wealth And Prosperity

Reciting sacred mantras on Fridays helps attract abundance and divine blessings. Chant the ‘Om Shreem Mahalakshmyai Namah’ mantra 108 times to invoke the Goddess’s energy.

Direction And Devotion Matter

When performing Lakshmi Puja, sit facing north-east or north, as these directions represent wealth and spiritual growth. You may also face the east, which symbolises new beginnings and divine grace.

Read Aartis And Stotras For Greater Blessings

To conclude your puja, recite ‘Om Jai Lakshmi Mata’, Mahalakshmi Aarti, or the Kanakdhara Stotram. These sacred hymns invoke divine energy and ensure that your home remains blessed with continuous prosperity and harmony.

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 09:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Friday Lakshmi Puja Hindu Rituals For Wealth Goddess Lakshmi Puja
Opinion
