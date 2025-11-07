Panchak 2025: Check Out These Activities That Can Be Performed Safely During This Period

In Hinduism, the five-day period of Panchak is considered inauspicious. According to beliefs, during Panchak, the movement of planets and the position of the Moon create conditions that increase the influence of negative energies on Earth. Hence, many important activities such as buying vehicles or property, performing bhoomi pujan, conducting auspicious ceremonies, or making new investments are generally avoided during these five days.

However, not all tasks are prohibited during Panchak. There are certain activities that can be safely performed without any negative effects.

Works That Can Be Carried Out During The Panchak Period:

Daily Worship And Prayer: You can continue your regular household or temple prayers, including aarti, chanting, and daily rituals. These do not carry any dosha during Panchak.

You can continue your regular household or temple prayers, including aarti, chanting, and daily rituals. These do not carry any dosha during Panchak. Raj Panchak (Starting on Monday): If the Panchak begins on a Monday, it is considered Raj Panchak, which is regarded as auspicious. All kinds of activities can be carried out during this period.

If the Panchak begins on a Monday, it is considered Raj Panchak, which is regarded as auspicious. All kinds of activities can be carried out during this period. Budh Panchak (Starting on Wednesday): Similarly, Panchak starting on a Wednesday is also free from dosha, allowing auspicious tasks to be performed.

Similarly, Panchak starting on a Wednesday is also free from dosha, allowing auspicious tasks to be performed. Guru Panchak (Starting on Thursday): When Panchak starts on a Thursday, it is known as Guru Panchak and is considered highly favorable for all types of work.

When Panchak starts on a Thursday, it is known as Guru Panchak and is considered highly favorable for all types of work. Religious Rituals: You may perform religious rituals such as Satyanarayan Katha, Shiv Charcha, or Havan at home. However, it is advisable to consult a learned priest before proceeding.

You may perform religious rituals such as Satyanarayan Katha, Shiv Charcha, or Havan at home. However, it is advisable to consult a learned priest before proceeding. Tulsi Worship: Regular worship of the Tulsi plant is considered highly auspicious during the Panchak period.

Regular worship of the Tulsi plant is considered highly auspicious during the Panchak period. Charitable Acts: Donating food, fruits, clothes, or money to the needy during Panchak brings blessings and is considered meritorious.

Donating food, fruits, clothes, or money to the needy during Panchak brings blessings and is considered meritorious. Holy Bath And Offerings: Taking a holy dip in a sacred river or offering water (Arghya) to the Sun after bathing at home is also recommended during Panchak.

Taking a holy dip in a sacred river or offering water (Arghya) to the Sun after bathing at home is also recommended during Panchak. Fasting And Festivals: If any festivals or fasting days such as Ekadashi, Purnima, Pradosh Vrat, or Shivratri fall during Panchak, they can be observed as usual. Panchak does not affect these religious observances.

If any festivals or fasting days such as Ekadashi, Purnima, Pradosh Vrat, or Shivratri fall during Panchak, they can be observed as usual. Panchak does not affect these religious observances. Essential Works With Remedies: In case of unavoidable or urgent tasks during Panchak, they can be carried out with prescribed remedies and proper guidance from a knowledgeable priest.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]