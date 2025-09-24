Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionDurga Puja 2025: Arjunpur Amra Sabai Club’s 'Mukho Mukhi' Themed Pandal In Kolkata Blends Art And Divinity — WATCH VIDEO

Arjunpur Amra Sabai Club’s 2025 Durga Puja pandal 'Mukho Mukhi' blends kinetic art, stainless steel installations, and blue-lit reflections, offering a unique fusion of devotion and innovation.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 12:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Durga Puja, the grand festival of Bengal, is not just a religious celebration but also a cultural extravaganza. Every year, during this time, devotees come together to honour Goddess Durga with rituals, prayers, music, food, and above all, the much-awaited pandals that turn Kolkata into a city-wide art gallery.

Kolkata’s Durga Puja has long transcended faith to become an immersive experience. The city transforms into a vibrant canvas, with thousands of pandals competing to tell stories through architecture, design, and innovation. Each year, themes range from traditional artistry to futuristic imagination, drawing millions of pandal-hoppers.

Among the many cultural showpieces, some pandals stand out not just for their grandeur but for the depth of thought woven into their design. This year, one such highlight is the Arjunpur Amra Sabai Club’s creation.

Located in Taltala, the Arjunpur Amra Sabai Club, established in 1973, has built a reputation for pushing the boundaries of puja artistry. For Durga Puja 2025, their theme 'Mukho Mukhi' (Face to Face) has already caught the city’s imagination.

Designed by acclaimed artist Shovin Bhattacharjee, the pandal fuses technology and tradition with a futuristic touch. It features breathtaking stainless steel installations, kinetic energy-driven rotating structures, and reflective elements that invite visitors to see themselves as they walk in. Bathed in blue light, the pandal radiates the essence of the universe, symbolizing energy, infinity, and self-awareness.

The idol of Maa Durga, sculpted by Shampa Bhattacharjee, carries both tenderness and power, embodying divine strength while also highlighting human introspection. Positioned within the gleaming kinetic environment, the idol becomes the still center of a moving world, a striking metaphor for spirituality amidst life’s constant flux.

What makes "Mukho Mukhi" unique is not just its mechanical precision and artistry, but the philosophy behind it. As visitors face their reflections within the shimmering pandal, they are reminded that devotion is not only about what lies before the eyes, but also what stirs within the soul.

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 12:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Navratri Durga Puja In Kolkata Pandals Of Kolkata Durga Puja 2025 2025 Shardiya Navratri 2025 Arjunpur Amra Sabai Club’s Mukho Mukhi Themed Pandal In Kolkata
