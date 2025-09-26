Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionDurga Puja 2025: Hazra Park Durgotsab Pandal Reveals Kolkata’s Tallest 30-Ft Durga Idol With ‘Drishtikon’ Theme — WATCH VIDEO

Durga Puja 2025: Hazra Park Durgotsab Pandal Reveals Kolkata’s Tallest 30-Ft Durga Idol With ‘Drishtikon’ Theme — WATCH VIDEO

Hazra Park Durgotsab 2025 unveils Kolkata’s tallest 30-foot Durga idol with the captivating theme ‘Drishtikon’, blending tradition, artistic innovation, and the symbolism of colour.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 05:29 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Hazra Park Durgotsab opened its 83rd edition in 2025, and it is already the talk of the town. This year, the festival embraces the mesmerising theme ‘Drishtikon’, conceptualised by renowned artist Biman Saha, and features Kolkata’s tallest-ever 30-foot Durga idol. The pandal offers a visually stunning spectacle, merging the richness of tradition with the depth of modern artistic imagination. Through colour, the theme communicates a profound language of self-expression, where every shade narrates a story, revealing emotions, philosophies, and fragments of human thought.

ALSO READ: Durga Puja 2025: Alipore Sarbojanin’s ‘Cha-Paan-Utor’ Pandal Celebrates Bengal’s Tea Legacy — WATCH

A Colossal 30-Foot Idol To Captivate Visitors

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kolkatic (@kolkatic)

The towering 30-foot Durga idol stands as the crown jewel of Hazra Park Durgotsab 2025. Adorned in a breathtaking array of colours, it promises a mesmerising visual and spiritual experience for devotees and art enthusiasts alike. Every angle of the idol and its surroundings captures the fusion of tradition, innovation, and creativity. Visitors can immerse themselves in the vibrancy of the pandal, witnessing how every hue celebrates life and encourages fresh perspectives. With crowds expected to flock in, the festival is poised to offer both awe-inspiring sights and a deeply reflective experience.

Drishtikon – Colours As A Language Of Life

“Colour is not just an ornament to the world, it is its heartbeat. Every shade carries an emotion: the warmth of love, the fire of protest, the courage of conviction, the glow of hope. Colour is the heartbeat of life,” said Sayan Deb Chatterjee, Joint Secretary of the Hazra Park Durgotsab Committee. The theme ‘Drishtikon’ brings this vision to life, portraying how hues influence perception and shape narratives. The pandal and idol together highlight how colour represents a spectrum of human emotions, inspiring visitors to reflect on the stories each shade tells.

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 05:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trending Durga Puja 2025 Hazra Park Durgotsab 2025 Durga Puja Pandal Kolkata
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
India Rejects NATO Chief’s Claim On Modi-Putin Talks Over Ukraine
India Rejects NATO Chief’s Claim On Modi-Putin Talks Over Ukraine
Celebrities
Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Slam ‘Bogus Will’, Delhi HC Steps In On Sunjay Kapur’s Asset Dispute
Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Slam ‘Bogus Will’, Delhi HC Steps In On Sunjay Kapur’s Asset Dispute
India
Allahabad HC Rejects Rahul Gandhi’s Plea In US Sikhs Remarks Case, Varanasi Court Proceedings To Continue
Allahabad HC Rejects Rahul Gandhi’s Plea In US Sikhs Remarks Case, Varanasi Court Proceedings To Continue
India
'MiG-21 Not Just Aircraft, But Proof Of Deep India-Russia Ties': Rajnath Singh As IAF's Iconic Jet Retires
'MiG-21 Not Just Aircraft, But Proof Of Deep India-Russia Ties': Rajnath Singh At Jet's Farewell
Advertisement

Videos

Tej Pratap Yadav Unveils Jan Shakti Janata Dal, Blackboard Symbol Proposed For Bihar Polls
Tej Pratap Yadav Launches New Party Jan Shakti Janata Dal Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections
Breaking News: Underground Arms Factory Busted in Patna: Six Held with Weapons Cache | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Jaishankar Slams Western Hypocrisy on Russian Oil at G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Imposes 100% Tariff on Foreign Pharma Firms; Major Impact Expected on Indian Exports | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ladakh Is Not Kashmir, China Is Watching. Smear Campaign Should Stop
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget