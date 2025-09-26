Hazra Park Durgotsab opened its 83rd edition in 2025, and it is already the talk of the town. This year, the festival embraces the mesmerising theme ‘Drishtikon’, conceptualised by renowned artist Biman Saha, and features Kolkata’s tallest-ever 30-foot Durga idol. The pandal offers a visually stunning spectacle, merging the richness of tradition with the depth of modern artistic imagination. Through colour, the theme communicates a profound language of self-expression, where every shade narrates a story, revealing emotions, philosophies, and fragments of human thought.

ALSO READ: Durga Puja 2025: Alipore Sarbojanin’s ‘Cha-Paan-Utor’ Pandal Celebrates Bengal’s Tea Legacy — WATCH

A Colossal 30-Foot Idol To Captivate Visitors

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kolkatic (@kolkatic)

The towering 30-foot Durga idol stands as the crown jewel of Hazra Park Durgotsab 2025. Adorned in a breathtaking array of colours, it promises a mesmerising visual and spiritual experience for devotees and art enthusiasts alike. Every angle of the idol and its surroundings captures the fusion of tradition, innovation, and creativity. Visitors can immerse themselves in the vibrancy of the pandal, witnessing how every hue celebrates life and encourages fresh perspectives. With crowds expected to flock in, the festival is poised to offer both awe-inspiring sights and a deeply reflective experience.

Drishtikon – Colours As A Language Of Life

“Colour is not just an ornament to the world, it is its heartbeat. Every shade carries an emotion: the warmth of love, the fire of protest, the courage of conviction, the glow of hope. Colour is the heartbeat of life,” said Sayan Deb Chatterjee, Joint Secretary of the Hazra Park Durgotsab Committee. The theme ‘Drishtikon’ brings this vision to life, portraying how hues influence perception and shape narratives. The pandal and idol together highlight how colour represents a spectrum of human emotions, inspiring visitors to reflect on the stories each shade tells.