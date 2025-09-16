Diwali 2025: Pushya Nakshatra holds a special place in Hindu tradition, especially when it arrives just before Diwali. While this auspicious nakshatra occurs every month, its presence in the days leading up to the festival of lights is considered highly significant. In 2025, Pushya Nakshatra will fall on 14 and 15 October, just ahead of Diwali, and is believed to bring prosperity, wealth, and success in new ventures.

Hindus across India eagerly await this time to purchase gold, silver, vehicles, and property, as it is said that anything bought under Pushya Nakshatra carries the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and brings long-lasting fortune into the household.

ALSO READ: When Is Dhanteras In 2025? Know Date, Auspicious Muhurat For Puja, Shopping, And More

Shubh Muhurat For Buying Gold In Pushya Nakshatra

14 October 2025 – From 11:54 AM till the entire night

From 11:54 AM till the entire night 15 October 2025 – From 6:22 AM to 12:00 PM

Additional Auspicious Choghadiya Timings

Morning Muhurat (Char, Labh, Amrit): 11:54 AM – 1:33 PM

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubh): 3:00 PM – 4:26 PM

Evening Muhurat (Labh): 7:26 PM – 9:00 PM

Night Muhurat (Shubh, Amrit, Char): 10:33 PM – 3:14 AM (15 October)

Why Pushya Nakshatra Before Diwali Is So Important

This nakshatra arrives just days before Dhanteras, another major festival for wealth and prosperity. Both days are regarded as the most powerful times to bring home gold and other valuables, symbolising the arrival of Goddess Lakshmi herself.

According to belief, Pushya Nakshatra is the birth star of Goddess Lakshmi, making it one of the most auspicious nakshatras for inviting her divine presence into one’s home. Purchasing gold, silver, or property during this time is seen as a way to ensure long-term stability, growth, and blessings of fortune in the household.