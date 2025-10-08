Diwali 2025 To Be Celebrated Over Six Days: Check The Complete Festival Schedule Here

This year, the Diwali celebrations will begin on October 18, 2025, and conclude on October 23, 2025, making it a six-day-long festival instead of five. Due to an extension in the Trayodashi Tithi, the Deepotsav will be observed for six days. The variation in lunar dates has also resulted in slight changes in the festival sequence.

Here’s a look at the complete Diwali 2025 calendar:

Diwali 2025 Calendar:

Saturday, October 18: Dhanteras

The Dwadashi Tithi will continue until 12:19 p.m., after which the Trayodashi Tithi will begin. According to the experts, Dhanteras should be celebrated on this day, as Trayodashi Tithi will prevail from afternoon till night. Hence, October 18 is considered an auspicious day for purchasing gold, silver, and utensils.

Sunday, October 19: Dhanteras Continues

The Trayodashi Tithi will remain until 1:51 p.m. on October 19. Devotees can perform Dhanteras puja and shopping on this day as well. The Abhijeet Muhurat will be particularly auspicious for worshipping Lord Dhanvantari.

Monday, October 20: Narak Chaturdashi And Lakshmi Puja (Main Diwali)

Chaturdashi Tithi of Kartik Krishna Paksha will fall on October 20, marking the celebration of Narak Chaturdashi or Chhoti Diwali. This tithi will last until 3:45 p.m., followed by Amavasya Tithi. Since Amavasya prevails during Pradosh Kaal, Lakshmi Puja will also be performed on the same evening. Thus, both Chhoti Diwali and Badi Diwali will be celebrated on October 20.

Tuesday, October 21: Amavasya Tithi Continues

Traditionally, Govardhan Puja is observed on the Kartik Shukla Paksha Pratipada Tithi. However, on October 21, Amavasya Tithi will continue till the afternoon. Hence, Govardhan Puja will not be celebrated on this day.

Wednesday, October 22: Govardhan Puja

According to Udaya Tithi, Kartik Shukla Pratipada will fall on this day. Hence, Govardhan Puja will be celebrated on October 22. Devotees will worship Lord Krishna and offer Annakoot Bhog in homes and temples.

Thursday, October 23: Bhai Dooj

The sixth and final day of the Deepotsav will be marked by the celebration of Bhai Dooj. On Kartik Shukla Dwitiya Tithi, sisters invite their brothers for a ceremonial tilak, serve festive meals, and pray for their long life and well-being.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]