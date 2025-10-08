Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kartik Maas 2025: Know The Spiritual Significance Of Worshipping Tulsi In This Month And Rituals To Perform It

Kartik month holds deep spiritual importance, symbolising purity, devotion, and the power of faith through the sacred Tulsi worship.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 06:21 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kartik Maas, the eighth month of the Hindu calendar, is considered one of the most sacred months and is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. During this period, devotees believe that performing rituals such as holy bathing, donating to the needy, and worshipping the Tulsi (holy basil) plant brings immense virtue and leads to salvation.

The month of Kartik follows Diwali and includes several important festivals like Dhanteras, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, and Tulsi Vivah.

ALSO READ: Kartik Month 2025 Begins On October 8: Know Its Significance, Sacred Practices, And More

Why Is Tulsi Worshipped During Kartik Month?

Kartik is regarded as the month of Lord Vishnu’s devotion. Worship of Tulsi holds special significance during this time as it is believed that Lord Vishnu resides in water throughout the month. Those who worship Lord Vishnu at the roots of the Amla (Indian gooseberry) tree and perform Tulsi puja during Kartik are blessed with relief from all sufferings.

Tulsi Puja Vidhi

Devotees begin the day early by taking a holy bath and then offer water to the Tulsi plant. They adorn the plant with vermilion (sindoor), red flowers, and light a ghee lamp. The same ritual is performed in the evening as well. Reciting Tulsi stotras or mantras and meditating on Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi is considered auspicious. Finally, devotees offer fruits or sweets as prasad and distribute it among family members.

Steps To Perform The Puja

  • Cleanliness and Decoration: Clean the house and the prayer area early in the morning. Decorate the courtyard or balcony with rangoli around the Tulsi plant.
  • Adorning Tulsi: Dress the Tulsi plant with red or yellow cloth, apply kumkum, and offer flowers, turmeric, and chura (beaten rice).
  • Offering Water and Tilak: Pour water on the Tulsi plant, apply roli or sindoor, and sprinkle sesame seeds (til) as it is believed to remove negativity.
  • Prasad: Offer sweets or other food items as bhog.
  • Lighting Lamps: Light a lamp near the Tulsi plant every evening during the Kartik month for prosperity.
  • Aarti and Pradakshina: Conclude the puja with the aarti of Tulsi and Lord Vishnu. For fulfilling wishes, devotees are advised to take three circumambulations (pradakshina) of Tulsi both morning and evening before sunset.

Significance Of Tulsi Puja In Kartik Month

Offering water to Tulsi after bathing each morning during Kartik is believed to bring positive energy to the home and attract Lord Vishnu’s blessings. While offering water, devotees are advised to chant "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya."

  • Destruction of Sins: Scriptures mention that worshipping Tulsi in Kartik helps in erasing one’s sins.
  • Relief from Suffering: Worshipping Tulsi and Lord Vishnu during this month helps remove sorrows and difficulties.
  • Prosperity and Happiness: Tulsi puja during Kartik brings prosperity, harmony, and happiness in family life.
  • Divine Blessings: Worshipping both Tulsi and Lord Vishnu together invokes divine grace and blessings for spiritual and material well-being.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 08 Oct 2025 06:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tulsi Puja Kartik Month 2025 Tulsi Puja Significance Ritual To Perform Tulsi Puja Steps To Perform Tulsi Puja
Himachal Pradesh: 15 Dead As Landslide Hits Bus In Bilaspur, PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia
UKSSSC Case 'Not Paper Leak': CM Dhami Defends 'Nakal Jihad' Remark, Opens Up On Recent Disasters – ABP Exclusive
PM Modi Extends Birthday Greetings To Putin, Highlights Deepening India–Russia Ties Ahead Of Prez Visit
'Merger Of Canada, US': Trump Quips In Meeting With Mark Carney; Says 'Real Chance' For Gaza Peace
