Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionDevuthani Ekadashi 2025 To Be Celebrated During Rare Trisparsha Yoga: Know Its Significance, Puja Ritual, And More

Devuthani Ekadashi 2025 To Be Celebrated During Rare Trisparsha Yoga: Know Its Significance, Puja Ritual, And More

Devuthani Ekadashi 2025 will be observed on November 2 during the rare Trisparsha Yoga, marking Lord Vishnu’s awakening from yoga nidra and the end of Chaturmas.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 07:17 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

This year, Devuthani Ekadashi, also known as Devotthan Ekadashi, will be observed on Sunday, November 2, 2025, marking a highly auspicious occasion in Hinduism. The day will coincide with a rare Trisparsha Yoga, when Ekadashi, Dwadashi, and Trayodashi, three lunar dates, converge in a single day, a phenomenon mentioned in the Padma Purana.

ALSO READ: Dev Diwali 2025: Know Its Mythological Significance And Auspicious Rituals To Bring Prosperity Home

Significance Of Devuthani Ekadashi

Devuthani Ekadashi holds immense religious importance as it signifies the awakening of Lord Vishnu from his four-month-long yoga nidra (cosmic slumber). According to Hindu belief, this day marks the end of Chaturmas, a sacred four-month period when auspicious ceremonies remain suspended. With Lord Vishnu’s awakening, the season of auspicious and marital rituals begins again.

Devotees observe a fast on this day to seek freedom from sins and the rise of fortune. Performing rituals such as Tulsi–Shaligram Vivah (the symbolic wedding of the Tulsi plant and Lord Vishnu) is believed to bring the same virtue as performing Kanyadaan (the gift of a daughter in marriage).

Rare Trisparsha Yoga In 2025

According to Padma Purana, Trisparsha Yoga is a rare celestial combination that occurs when three lunar dates, Ekadashi, Dwadashi, and Trayodashi, fall on the same day. This year, on November 2, 2025, this special alignment will enhance the spiritual potency of the occasion.

According to the Hindu calendar, the Ekadashi tithi begins on November 1 at 9:11 AM and ends on November 2 at 7:31 AM. As per Udaya Tithi (sunrise-based timing), Devuthani Ekadashi will be observed on November 2.

Rituals And Benefits

On this sacred day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, seeking their divine blessings for prosperity and marital happiness, worshipping both deities together ensures peace, harmony, and abundance in family life.

The day also marks the beginning of auspicious ceremonies, including Tulsi Vivah, which is performed the following day. It is believed that observing the fast and performing rituals on Devuthani Ekadashi leads to the destruction of sins, fulfillment of desires, and attainment of spiritual and material prosperity.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 30 Oct 2025 07:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Devuthani Ekadashi 2025 Devuthani Ekadashi Date Devuthani Ekadashi Rare Trisparsha Yoga Significance Of Devuthani Ekadashi Puja Rituals For Devuthani Ekadashi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Pakistan Threatens To Drive Afghan Taliban ‘Back To Tora Bora Caves’ After Türkiye Talks Fail
Pakistan Threatens To Drive Afghan Taliban ‘Back To Tora Bora Caves’ After Türkiye Talks Fail
Cities
‘Won’t Give Up’: Delhi Minister Sirsa Defends Cloud Seeding Trials, Reveals Costs Amid AAP’s Attacks—EXCLUSIVE
‘Won’t Give Up’: Delhi Minister Defends Cloud Seeding Trials, Reveals Costs—EXCLUSIVE
News
China Confirms Xi-Trump Meeting In South Korea; Markets Hope For Trade Deal Breakthrough
China Confirms Xi-Trump Meeting In South Korea; Markets Hope For Trade Deal Breakthrough
Election 2025
From ‘Dance For Votes’ To ‘Local Goon’: Bihar Polls Turn Personal Between BJP And Congress
From ‘Dance For Votes’ To ‘Local Goon’: Bihar Polls Turn Personal Between BJP And Congress
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: President Draupadi Murmu set to take historic Rafale flight from Ambala air base
Hurricane Melissa devastates Jamaica; 10 dead, 6 lakh evacuated, strongest storm in 174 years
Breaking: Indian-origin businessman Darshan Singh shot dead outside home in Canada
Rahul Gandhi to share stage with Tejashwi Yadav for first time since Bihar poll dates announced
Yalgar March Maharashtra: Thousands of farmers protest at Nagpur border demanding loan waiver in Maharashtra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion: Why SIR Promises Hurdles And Perils For BJP's Electoral Calculus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget