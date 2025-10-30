This year, Devuthani Ekadashi, also known as Devotthan Ekadashi, will be observed on Sunday, November 2, 2025, marking a highly auspicious occasion in Hinduism. The day will coincide with a rare Trisparsha Yoga, when Ekadashi, Dwadashi, and Trayodashi, three lunar dates, converge in a single day, a phenomenon mentioned in the Padma Purana.

Significance Of Devuthani Ekadashi

Devuthani Ekadashi holds immense religious importance as it signifies the awakening of Lord Vishnu from his four-month-long yoga nidra (cosmic slumber). According to Hindu belief, this day marks the end of Chaturmas, a sacred four-month period when auspicious ceremonies remain suspended. With Lord Vishnu’s awakening, the season of auspicious and marital rituals begins again.

Devotees observe a fast on this day to seek freedom from sins and the rise of fortune. Performing rituals such as Tulsi–Shaligram Vivah (the symbolic wedding of the Tulsi plant and Lord Vishnu) is believed to bring the same virtue as performing Kanyadaan (the gift of a daughter in marriage).

Rare Trisparsha Yoga In 2025

According to Padma Purana, Trisparsha Yoga is a rare celestial combination that occurs when three lunar dates, Ekadashi, Dwadashi, and Trayodashi, fall on the same day. This year, on November 2, 2025, this special alignment will enhance the spiritual potency of the occasion.

According to the Hindu calendar, the Ekadashi tithi begins on November 1 at 9:11 AM and ends on November 2 at 7:31 AM. As per Udaya Tithi (sunrise-based timing), Devuthani Ekadashi will be observed on November 2.

Rituals And Benefits

On this sacred day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, seeking their divine blessings for prosperity and marital happiness, worshipping both deities together ensures peace, harmony, and abundance in family life.

The day also marks the beginning of auspicious ceremonies, including Tulsi Vivah, which is performed the following day. It is believed that observing the fast and performing rituals on Devuthani Ekadashi leads to the destruction of sins, fulfillment of desires, and attainment of spiritual and material prosperity.

