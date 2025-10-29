Dev Diwali holds a special place in Hinduism. Celebrated every year on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Kartik month, it marks the divine Diwali of the gods. In 2025, Dev Diwali will be observed on Wednesday, November 5. According to belief, on this day, celestial beings descend from heaven to Earth to celebrate Diwali.

ALSO READ: When Is Dev Deepawali In 2025? Check Out The Date, Rituals, Timings, And All About This Auspicious Festival

Why Dev Diwali Is Celebrated

As per Hindu mythology, Dev Diwali, also known as the 'Diwali of the Gods', is not celebrated in heaven but on Earth, particularly at sacred sites. It is believed that this day commemorates Lord Shiv’s victory over the demon Tripurasur, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

The Importance Of Deep Daan

Lighting lamps (Deep Daan) on Dev Diwali carries deep spiritual significance. Devotees believe that lighting diyas at specific places as prescribed in scriptures brings prosperity, eliminates financial troubles, and pleases the deities.

Rituals To Light The Lamp (Diya)

If you are lighting diya at home, the first diya should always be placed in the home temple. It is auspicious to light a ghee lamp here and offer a flower to the deity.

On this auspicious day, devotees also place diyas and flowers at the threshold of Lord Shiv and Lord Vishnu temples. Lighting lamps near sacred rivers is considered highly auspicious. According to belief, offering Deep Daan by the river washes away sins and brings divine blessings.

It is said that offering lamps at the home of one’s guru or a learned Brahmin on this day attracts divine grace. Lighting diyas in paddy fields during the evening is also considered beneficial, as it is believed to remove financial obstacles and bring abundance.

Lighting diyas under the Peepal and Amla trees on Dev Diwali is regarded as highly auspicious. It is believed that doing so invites prosperity, pleases the gods, and ensures that Goddess Lakshmi permanently resides in the household.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]