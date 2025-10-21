Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
When Is Dev Deepawali In 2025? Check Out The Date, Rituals, Timings, And All About This Auspicious Festival

When Is Dev Deepawali In 2025? Check Out The Date, Rituals, Timings, And All About This Auspicious Festival

Celebrate Dev Deepawali 2025: Know the date, its significance, rituals, and the mesmerising spectacle of lamps lighting up the ghats of Varanasi.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 06:05 PM (IST)
Dev Deepawali, one of the most revered festivals in Hinduism, is celebrated with great devotion on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Kartik month. According to the Hindu calendar, this year, the auspicious festival will be observed on October 5, marking Kartik Purnima. On this sacred day, devotees worship Lord Shiva and perform the ritual of Deepdan, the offering of lamps. Many also take a holy dip in sacred rivers such as the Ganga and offer prayers to Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu, followed by evening Aarti and lamp lighting ceremonies.

ALSO READ: Chitragupt Puja 2025: Know Date, Significance, Puja Ritual, And All About This Auspicious Day

Auspicious Yog On Dev Deepawali

According to astrologers, this year’s Dev Deepawali will witness the formation of several auspicious yogas, including Bhadravas and Shivavas, making the occasion even more spiritually significant. It is believed that offering prayers with pure devotion on this day fulfills one’s wishes and brings divine blessings.

Auspicious Timings For Dev Deepawali

As per the Panchang, the Kartik Purnima tithi begins at 10:36 PM on November 4 and ends at 6:48 PM on November 5. Based on Udaya Tithi calculations, Dev Deepawali will be celebrated on November 5, with the evening Deepdan and Aarti scheduled between 5:15 PM and 7:50 PM.

Divine Origins Of The Festival

According to mythology, all gods, sages, and humans were once tormented by the demon Tripurasura. On the day of Kartik Purnima, Lord Shiva destroyed Tripurasura, freeing the world from his tyranny. It is believed that on this day, deities descend to Kashi (Varanasi) and illuminate the ghats with countless lamps, creating a divine spectacle known as Dev Deepawali. Every year, millions of lamps light up the ghats of Varanasi, offering a mesmerising view of spiritual grandeur. This sacred festival is also known as Tripurotsav or Tripurari Purnima.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 06:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dev Deepawali Dev Deepawali Date In November Dev Deepawali Rituals Story Behind Dev Deepawali
