Dev Deepawali, one of the most revered festivals in Hinduism, is celebrated with great devotion on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Kartik month. According to the Hindu calendar, this year, the auspicious festival will be observed on October 5, marking Kartik Purnima. On this sacred day, devotees worship Lord Shiva and perform the ritual of Deepdan, the offering of lamps. Many also take a holy dip in sacred rivers such as the Ganga and offer prayers to Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu, followed by evening Aarti and lamp lighting ceremonies.

Auspicious Yog On Dev Deepawali

According to astrologers, this year’s Dev Deepawali will witness the formation of several auspicious yogas, including Bhadravas and Shivavas, making the occasion even more spiritually significant. It is believed that offering prayers with pure devotion on this day fulfills one’s wishes and brings divine blessings.

Auspicious Timings For Dev Deepawali

As per the Panchang, the Kartik Purnima tithi begins at 10:36 PM on November 4 and ends at 6:48 PM on November 5. Based on Udaya Tithi calculations, Dev Deepawali will be celebrated on November 5, with the evening Deepdan and Aarti scheduled between 5:15 PM and 7:50 PM.

Divine Origins Of The Festival

According to mythology, all gods, sages, and humans were once tormented by the demon Tripurasura. On the day of Kartik Purnima, Lord Shiva destroyed Tripurasura, freeing the world from his tyranny. It is believed that on this day, deities descend to Kashi (Varanasi) and illuminate the ghats with countless lamps, creating a divine spectacle known as Dev Deepawali. Every year, millions of lamps light up the ghats of Varanasi, offering a mesmerising view of spiritual grandeur. This sacred festival is also known as Tripurotsav or Tripurari Purnima.

