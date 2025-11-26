Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
December 2025 To Witness Three Ekadashis: Check-Out The Dates, Auspicious Timing For Puja, And More

A rare spiritual alignment brings three Ekadashi fasts in December 2025, offering devotees an auspicious month filled with blessings, devotion, and divine significance.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 07:03 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In Hinduism, the Ekadashi fast holds a highly revered place among all sacred observances. It is considered an auspicious day to seek the blessings of deities and ancestors. With Lord Vishnu’s grace, devotees believe their sins are destroyed, leading them toward a happier and more peaceful life, eventually opening the path to liberation.

While there are usually two Ekadashis in a month, December 2025 will witness a rare occurrence of three Ekadashi days. Here are the dates, timings, and significance of each:

Mokshada Ekadashi: December 1, 2025

  • Tithi: November 30, 9:29 PM – December 1, 7:01 PM
  • Puja Muhurat: 6:56 AM – 8:15 AM
  • Paran Time: December 2, 6:57 PM – 9:03 PM

Significance:
Observing the Margashirsha Shukla Ekadashi fast is believed to cleanse all sins and grant moksha (liberation). According to scriptures, King Vaikhanas performed this fast with full devotion, which helped free his father from suffering in the afterlife.

Saphala Ekadashi: December 15, 2025

  • Tithi: December 14, 6:49 PM – December 15, 9:19 PM
  • Puja Muhurat: 7:06 AM – 8:24 AM
  • Paran Time: December 16, 7:07 AM – 9:11 AM

Significance:
Sacred texts state that the spiritual merit gained by observing Saphala Ekadashi—especially with night-long devotion—is equivalent to years of intense penance. This fast is believed to bring success in all endeavors.

Paush Putrada Ekadashi: December 30, 2025

  • Tithi: December 30, 7:50 AM – December 31, 5:00 AM
  • Puja Muhurat: 9:49 AM – 11:06 AM
  • Paran Time: December 31, 1:26 PM – 3:31 PM

Significance:
The Putrada Ekadashi fast is considered especially auspicious for couples seeking progeny. It is believed to free devotees from sins and ancestral debts, granting blessings of children and prosperity.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 07:03 AM (IST)
Ekadashi 2025 December Ekadashi Auspicious Dates Three Ekadashi In December
