Two Pradosh Vrats In December 2025: Check-Out The Dates, Rituals, Significance, And More

HomeReligionTwo Pradosh Vrats In December 2025: Check-Out The Dates, Rituals, Significance, And More

December brings two highly auspicious Pradosh Vrats, falling on Tuesday and Wednesday. Know their dates, significance, and the rituals to seek Lord Shiv and Parvati’s blessings.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 08:22 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pradosh Vrat holds an important place in Hindu tradition. Observed on the Trayodashi tithi every month, this auspicious fast is dedicated to Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati. The rituals are performed during the evening, and the vrat is observed twice a month, during both Shukla Paksh and Krishna Paksh. According to the Hindu calendar, the two Pradosh Vrats falling in December this year carry special significance.

ALSO READ: Vivah Panchami 2025 Today: Sacred Rituals, Auspicious Timings And Remedies For Marital Harmony

Significance Of Pradosh Vrat

Devotees believe that observing this vrat brings mental peace, prosperity, and harmony within the family. It is said that prayers offered during Pradosh Vrat help fulfil desires and remove long-standing problems. Worshipping Lord Shiv with full devotion on this day is also believed to bring relief from debts and persistent challenges.

Auspicious Dates In December

As per the Panchang, the first Pradosh Vrat of December falls in Shukla Paksh on December 2, which is a Tuesday.
The second Pradosh Vrat will be observed in Krishna Paksh on December 17, a Wednesday.
Because the vrat falls on Tuesday and Wednesday, its spiritual importance is considered even higher this month.

Why Tuesday And Wednesday Are Significant

This year, with Pradosh Vrat coinciding with Tuesday and Wednesday, its merit is believed to multiply. Devotees are advised to worship both Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati together, as it is said that combined worship brings double the blessings.

How To Perform The Rituals

  • Wake up during Brahma Muhurta, take a bath, and wear light-coloured clothes.
  • Take a vow to observe the fast and begin preparations after sunset.
  • If there is a Shivling at home, offer prayers there; otherwise, visit a temple to worship Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati.
  • Perform abhishek on the Shivling with Ganga water, milk, curd, honey, and ghee.
  • Offer roli, sandalwood paste, flowers, and Ganga water to the deity.
  • Chant 'Om Namah Shivya' at least 108 times.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 25 Nov 2025 08:22 AM (IST)
