Chhath Puja 2025: Know The Significance Of Worshipping Surya Dev And Chhathi Maiya

HomeReligionChhath Puja 2025: Know The Significance Of Worshipping Surya Dev And Chhathi Maiya

Chhath Puja 2025 honours Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya, bringing health, prosperity, and family well-being. Discover the festival’s rituals, significance, and spiritual benefits.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 05:15 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Chhath Puja 2025: Chhath Puja is a revered festival observed with deep devotion across Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal. Celebrated on 27 October 2025, this four-day festival honours Surya Dev, the Sun God, and Chhathi Maiya, symbolising energy, light, and divine blessings. The festival is dedicated to seeking health, prosperity, and longevity for one’s family. Devotees, especially women, undertake a strict Nirjal fast and offer Arghya to the setting and rising Sun, reflecting purity, discipline, and faith.

ALSO READ: Chhath Puja 2025: 5 Sacred Items Without Which Chhathi Maiya Puja Is Considered Incomplete

Why Chhath Puja Is Celebrated

Chhath Puja is observed to obtain the blessings of Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya. Beyond religious faith, it is a way to bring health, wealth, and peace into one’s life. Devotees pray for the well-being of their family, children’s longevity, and overall prosperity. The festival emphasises self-discipline, spiritual cleansing, and mindfulness. Participation fosters community harmony, trust, and cooperation.

The Four-Day Rituals Of Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja begins on Kartik Shukla Chaturthi, with Nahay-Khay on the first day, followed by Lohanda and Kharna, culminating in Sandhya Arghya and Usha Arghya. Devotees observe strict fasts, often without water, and present offerings to Surya Dev at sunrise and sunset. The festival’s disciplined rituals purify the body and mind while strengthening devotion and family bonds.

Surya Dev And Chhathi Maiya – The Divine Siblings

According to religious beliefs, Chhathi Maiya, or Shashthi Devi, is the sister of Surya Dev. The festival celebrates their bond, honouring both deities. By worshipping Surya Dev and offering Arghya while praying to Chhathi Maiya, devotees seek divine blessings for family well-being, longevity, and overall prosperity.

Chhath Puja is not only about rituals but also fosters family and social harmony. Observing the fast and performing the rituals encourage mindfulness, respect, and gratitude. It is believed that sincere participation purifies both body and soul, ensuring blessings for the entire household.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 05:15 PM (IST)
Hindu Festivals Surya Dev Chhathi Maiya Chhath Puja 2025
