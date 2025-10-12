Chhath Puja 2025: 5 Sacred Items Without Which Chhathi Maiya Puja Is Considered Incomplete

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom









Chhath Puja 2025: Chhath Puja is one of the most revered Hindu festivals celebrated with immense devotion across India, especially in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Dedicated to Surya Dev (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, this four-day festival is observed for family well-being, prosperity, and the long life of children. Devotees keep a strict fast, offer arghya to the setting and rising sun, and follow sacred rituals symbolising purity and gratitude. According to traditional belief, there are five sacred items without which Chhath Puja is considered incomplete.

ALSO READ: Chhath Puja To Be Celebrated From October 25 To 28: Check Out The Four Day Puja Schedule

1. Thekua

Thekua holds a special place in Chhath Puja rituals. Made from whole wheat flour, jaggery, and ghee, this sweet delicacy is the favourite prasad of Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya. It symbolises purity, love, and devotion. The act of preparing and sharing Thekua is seen as a way of spreading unity and positivity among families and communities. Its aroma fills homes with the festive essence of faith and togetherness.

2. Sugarcane

Sugarcane is another essential element of Chhath Puja offerings. It is believed to be dearly loved by Chhathi Maiya and represents sweetness, fertility, and growth. Devotees offer sugarcane during the rituals as a token of gratitude, wishing for harmony and sweetness in family life. Many also place sugarcane stalks near the arghya setup as a sign of devotion and to invite the goddess’s blessings.

3. Paan And Supari

Paan and supari hold immense spiritual importance in Hindu rituals, including Chhath Puja. It is believed that the divine presence of gods and goddesses resides in the supari, making it a vital part of the sankalp or vow of the devotee. Without paan-supari, the Chhath Puja rituals are considered incomplete, as they symbolise purity, faith, and the completion of the prayer offering.

4. Coconut

Coconut, also known as Shrifal, is one of the most auspicious offerings during Chhath Puja. It signifies purity, selflessness, and the presence of the divine trinity, Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh. Offering a coconut during the rituals is believed to bring blessings from Goddess Lakshmi, fulfil wishes, and remove ego. It is often placed in the soop along with fruits and Thekua during arghya rituals.

5. Fruits And Seasonal Produce

Fresh fruits such as bananas, apples, and seasonal offerings are also a vital part of Chhath Puja. These represent the abundance of nature and gratitude towards the elements that sustain life. Offering fruits to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya is a way of acknowledging divine grace and expressing humility before the natural forces that nurture existence.

Each item used in Chhath Puja holds a deep symbolic and spiritual meaning. Together, they reflect the values of gratitude, discipline, and devotion. For millions of devotees, this festival is not just about rituals but a heartfelt connection with nature and the divine powers that bless life with light, energy, and prosperity.