Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Chhath Puja 2025 Sunrise Time: The sacred Chhath Puja concludes with the Udaygami Arghya, when devotees offer prayers to the rising Sun on the fourth and final day of the festival. This divine ritual, also known as Usha Arghya, symbolises gratitude, new beginnings, and the end of the rigorous four-day fast. On 28 October 2025, millions will gather along riverbanks and water bodies to offer their final prayers, marking the completion of this deeply spiritual celebration.

ALSO READ: Chhath Puja 2025: Evening Arghya Today; Check Sunset Timings In Delhi, Patna, Ranchi, Lucknow And Other Cities

Chhath Puja 2025 Sunrise Timings For Major Indian Cities

Here are the sunrise timings across major cities for 28 October 2025:

Patna: 5:55 AM

5:55 AM Delhi: 6:30 AM

6:30 AM Noida: 6:30 AM

6:30 AM Mumbai: 6:37 AM

6:37 AM Lucknow: 6:13 AM

6:13 AM Gorakhpur: 6:03 AM

6:03 AM Agra: 6:25 AM

6:25 AM Ghaziabad: 6:29 AM

6:29 AM Meerut: 6:28 AM

6:28 AM Ranchi: 5:51 AM

5:51 AM Prayagraj: 6:08 AM

6:08 AM Deoghar: 5:47 AM

5:47 AM Indore: 6:29 AM

6:29 AM Chennai: 6:01 AM

6:01 AM Bengaluru: 6:12 AM

6:12 AM Kolkata: 5:38 AM

Devotees in each city are advised to offer Udaygami Arghya soon after the sunrise, facing east, with complete devotion and purity of heart.

Spiritual Significance Of Offering Arghya To Surya Dev

Offering Arghya to Lord Surya is considered one of the most powerful rituals in Hinduism. It is believed to eliminate negativity, strengthen vitality, and invite blessings of health and abundance. Performing this ritual at sunrise represents the victory of light over darkness and marks the beginning of a new day filled with divine grace.

Chhath Puja 2025 Vrat Paran Vidhi

After returning home from the ghat, the woman observing the fast concludes her difficult nirjala vrat, a ritual known as Paran or Parna. Before breaking the fast, she first distributes the Chhath Puja prasad among family members and then shares it with neighbours and others around her. Following this, she seeks blessings by touching the feet of elders, while others in the family receive blessings from the fasting woman.

To begin the Paran, the devotee first drinks water or sharbat made of milk and Gangajal, a symbolic gesture marking the end of the fast. Immediately afterwards, she consumes the sacred Chhath prasad offered to Goddess Chhathi Maiya, especially thekua and seasonal fruits.