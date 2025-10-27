Chhath Puja 2025: Evening Arghya Today; Check Sunset Timings In Delhi, Patna, Ranchi, Lucknow And Other Cities
Chhath Puja 2025 evening Arghya will be offered today to the setting sun. Check accurate sunset timings in Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, Ranchi, Mumbai and other major Indian cities.
Chhath Puja 2025: The grand festival of Chhath Puja continues to fill the air with devotion and faith across India. As devotees complete the rigorous 36-hour fast, today marks one of the most significant moments of the festival, the Sandhya Arghya or evening offering to the setting sun. The chants, songs, and the glow of lamps on riverbanks turn every ghat into a divine scene of faith and gratitude dedicated to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya.
The Significance Of Evening Arghya
Unlike most rituals that honour the rising sun, Chhath Puja is unique for its worship of both the rising and setting sun. The evening Arghya, known as Astagami Arghya, symbolises gratitude for life’s balance, acknowledging both light and shadow, beginnings and endings. It is believed that offering prayers to the setting sun brings peace, strength, and emotional stability to one’s life. Devotees also thank Chhathi Maiya for health, happiness, and prosperity.
After the Kharna ritual, devotees observe a strict 36-hour fast without food or water. The evening Arghya, performed standing in water while offering fruits, thekua, and sugarcane, marks the first of the two main solar offerings that define Chhath Puja.
Sunset Timings In Major Cities
As devotees across India prepare for the evening ritual, here are the expected sunset times for major cities where Chhath Puja is observed with deep devotion:
- Delhi: 5:40 PM
- Patna: 5:12 PM
- Ranchi: 5:13 PM
- Kolkata: 5:04 PM
- Lucknow: 5:27 PM
- Noida: 5:40 PM
- Gaya: 5:13 PM
- Agra: 5:38 PM
- Gorakhpur: 5:18 PM
- Jamshedpur: 5:11 PM
- Mumbai: 6:08 PM
- Bhopal: 5:45 PM
- Indore: 5:42 PM
- Chennai: 5:44 PM
- Bengaluru: 5:55 PM
Devotees will gather along rivers, ponds, and water bodies with diyas, fruits, and traditional offerings as the sun sets, marking the festival’s most spiritually uplifting moment.
The Symbolism Behind The Ritual
Offering Arghya to the setting sun is not merely a ritual but a moment of reflection and gratitude. It teaches patience, humility, and balance in the face of life’s ups and downs. According to tradition, worshipping the setting sun helps one overcome obstacles and fosters endurance through life’s challenges.
Across India, from the banks of the Ganga in Patna to Yamuna ghats in Delhi, the divine glow of lamps and the sound of devotional songs create an atmosphere of unity and reverence that transcends regions and beliefs.
