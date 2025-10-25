Chhath Puja 2025 Schedule: Know Complete Timings For Nahaye-Khaye, Kharna, And Surya Arghya

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom









Chhath Puja 2025: Chhath Puja is a revered four-day festival dedicated to Sun God and nature, celebrated with utmost devotion in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal. This year, the festivities begin on 25 October and conclude on 28 October 2025. Central to this observance are rituals such as Nahaye-Khaye, Kharna, and offering Arghya to the setting and rising sun, all while observing a strict 36-hour fast. Here’s a complete guide to the timings and significance of each day, ensuring you don’t miss any important ritual.

Nahaye-Khaye – 25 October 2025

The festival begins with Nahaye-Khaye, marking the first day of Chhath Puja. Devotees take a ritual bath and perform offerings to the Sun God, followed by consuming the Prasad. Traditional dishes prepared include Arwa rice, chickpea dal, and pumpkin curry. From this day, families maintain sattvic practices, avoiding garlic and onions to uphold purity throughout the festival. Nahaye-Khaye is a spiritual preparation, both physically and mentally, ensuring that participants embrace the festival’s sacredness with full devotion.

Kharna – 26 October 2025

Kharna, also known as Lohanda in some regions, is the second crucial day of Chhath Puja. Devotees observe a full-day fast and break it in the evening with a special Prasad comprising kheer and sweet roti. The offerings are first presented to Chhathi Maiya before being consumed by the fasting women. This marks the commencement of the strict 36-hour Nirjala fast. Kharna holds immense significance, combining devotion with discipline, and is considered essential for spiritual cleansing and family harmony.

Sandhya Arghya – 27 October 2025

The third day is dedicated to Sandhya Arghya, offering prayers to the setting sun. Devotees gather at riverbanks or water bodies to perform Arghya at sunset, this year scheduled for 5:40 PM. The ritual symbolizes gratitude and reverence to the Sun God, seeking blessings for prosperity, health, and energy.

Usha Arghya – 28 October 2025

The final day features Usha Arghya, where devotees offer Arghya to the rising sun, marking the conclusion of the Chhath fast. Sunrise this year occurs at 6:30 AM. After completing the ritual, the fast is broken, and devotees celebrate the blessings received. This day emphasizes renewal, spiritual upliftment, and the cyclical nature of devotion in Chhath Puja.