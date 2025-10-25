Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Chhath Puja 2025: The Role Of Sugarcane In Honouring The Sun God And Chhathi Maiya

Sugarcane holds sacred value in Chhath Puja 2025 as a symbol of purity, prosperity, and devotion, offered to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya during rituals.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 09:40 AM (IST)
Chhath Puja 2025: Chhath Puja is one of the most revered Hindu festivals, dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. Among all the offerings made during this four-day ritual, sugarcane holds a special place. It symbolises sweetness, purity, and the blessings of nature, reflecting harmony between humans and the environment. Without sugarcane, the rituals of Chhath Puja are believed to remain incomplete.

ALSO READ: Chhath Puja 2025: Check Out The Puja Samagri List, Ritual Preparations And More

The Spiritual Role Of Sugarcane In Chhath Puja

Sugarcane is seen as a symbol of purity and prosperity. Devotees offer it to the Sun God to invite health, sweetness, and vitality into their lives. During the rituals, sugarcane stalks are used to build a canopy-like structure or small pavilion where the sacred offerings, known as kosi, are placed. This traditional setup represents devotion and gratitude towards divine energy.

According to folklore, Chhathi Maiya, the goddess worshipped during this festival, is deeply pleased when sugarcane is used in rituals. It is believed that her blessings bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to the family. Because sugarcane is a pure plant that remains untouched by animals or birds, it is seen as a sacred offering.

Symbol Of Purity, Prosperity, And The Harvest Season

Sugarcane also represents the agricultural wealth of the season. As a key harvest crop, it reflects the prosperity of farmers and the abundance of nature. Offerings like kheer or prasad made with jaggery or sugarcane juice, rather than refined sugar, are considered more sacred and pure.

The Chhath rituals highlight respect for natural produce and sustainability. Devotees believe that offering sugarcane ensures continued family happiness and harmony. It connects the worshippers with the essence of Chhath Puja, gratitude towards the Sun, purity of intention, and reverence for nature’s gifts.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 25 Oct 2025 09:40 AM (IST)
