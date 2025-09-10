Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionChhath Puja 2025 Date: Know Date, Puja Vidhi, Puja Muhurat, And More

Chhath Puja 2025 Date: Know Date, Puja Vidhi, Puja Muhurat, And More

Chhath Puja 2025 begins with Nahay Khay on 25 October. Know its date, rituals, food offerings, and deep religious significance in Hindu tradition.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 09:15 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chhath Puja 2025 Date: Chhath Puja, known as the Mahaparv of folk faith, is one of the most sacred and rigorous festivals in Hindu tradition. It is considered the toughest fast, where devotees, especially women, observe a 36-hour-long waterless fast in devotion to the Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya. Though now celebrated across India and abroad, Chhath holds immense cultural significance in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, where it is observed with great devotion and grandeur.

ALSO READ: Shardiya Navratri 2025: The Nine Colours Of Navratri And Their Sacred Meanings

Chhath Puja Begin 2025 Date

The four-day-long Chhath Puja begins with Nahay Khay, marking the start of this spiritual journey. According to the Hindu Panchang, Nahay Khay falls on the Shukla Paksh Chaturthi of Kartik month. In 2025, Nahay Khay will be observed on Saturday, 25 October, officially beginning the Chhath rituals.

Nahay Khay Rituals And Offerings

On the first day, devotees take a ritual bath in a river, pond, or at home, purifying themselves before beginning the vrat (fast). They then worship their family deity along with Lord Surya.

A pure and satvik meal is prepared as prasad, which includes:

  • Steamed rice (arwa chawal)
  • Chana dal 
  • Lauki ki sabzi

This food is cooked without onion, garlic, or regular salt, using only sendha namak for purity. First, it is offered to the deity, after which the devotee consumes it, followed by other family members as prasad.

By consuming this satvik meal, the devotee purifies both body and mind, preparing for the difficult fasts ahead in the Chhath Puja rituals.

Spiritual Significance Of Nahay Khay In Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja holds deep religious roots, tracing back to the Ramayana era, when worship of the Sun God was considered vital for well-being and divine blessings.

"Nahay" symbolises bathing or purification.

"Khay" represents eating a sanctified meal.

Together, Nahay Khay signifies a spiritual reset, the devotee bathes, eats pure food, and takes the vow of fasting with discipline, purity, and devotion.

The festival not only strengthens faith but also promotes gratitude towards nature, community harmony, and the belief that Sun worship blesses devotees with health, vitality, and peace of mind.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 09:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Chhath Puja Rituals Chhath Puja 2025 Chhath Puja 2025 Date Nahay Khay 2025
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Says US, India Talks On Trade Barriers To Continue: 'Will Speak With Very Good Friend Modi Soon'
Trump Says US, India Talks On Trade Barriers To Continue: 'Will Speak With Very Good Friend Modi Soon'
Election 2025
CP Radhakrishnan Elected 15th Vice President, Defeats INDIA Bloc’s Sudershan Reddy With 452 Votes
CP Radhakrishnan Elected 15th Vice President, Defeats INDIA Bloc’s Sudershan Reddy With 452 Votes
World
‘Violence In Nepal Heart-Rending’: PM Modi Urges Peace; Nepal Army Takes Charge Of Security Amid Arson
‘Violence Heart-Rending’: PM Modi Urges Peace; Nepal Army Takes Charge Of Security Amid Arson
India
'Nationalistic Ideology Victorious': Vice President-Elect Radhakrishnan After Bigger-Than-Expected Margin Of Win
'Nationalistic Ideology Victorious': VP-Elect Radhakrishnan After Bigger-Than-Expected Margin Of Win
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Nepal Crisis Deepens — Protesters Storm Party Offices, Oli May Flee To Dubai Amid Mounting Resignations
Nepal in Flames: Protestors Storm President’s Private Residence as Clashes With Police Escalate | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Foreign And Finance Ministers’ Homes Set Ablaze As Nepal Protests Turn Fiercely Anti-Government
Breaking: PM Oli’s Private Residence Set On Fire Amid Escalating Gen-Z Protests In Nepal
Nepal Gen-Z Protest: Oli Government in Crisis as 9 Ministers Resign, Law Minister’s House Torched
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget