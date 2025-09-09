Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Shardiya Navratri 2025: The Nine Colours Of Navratri And Their Sacred Meanings

Sharad Navratri 2025 will be celebrated from September 22 to October 2 with devotion and grandeur. Each day is marked by a unique colour symbolising the divine forms of Maa Durga.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 11:02 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Shardiya Navratri is one of the most awaited Hindu festivals in India which will be celebrated from September 22 to October 2, 2025. Dedicated to Goddess Durga, the supreme goddess of power, wisdom, and prosperity, the nine-day festival is observed with grandeur across India.

Each day of Navratri is devoted to a distinct form of Goddess Durga and is associated with a special colour that carries deep spiritual meaning. From purity and peace to strength and prosperity, these colours inspire devotees to embrace the divine qualities of the goddess while celebrating with devotion, joy, and cultural fervour.

Colours And Their Symbolism During Navratri

Day 1 Colour: White

The festival begins with white, representing purity, peace, and new beginnings. This day honours Goddess Shailputri, the daughter of the mountains.

Day 2 Colour: Red

Red is the colour of love, passion, and strength. Devotees worship Goddess Brahmacharini, the symbol of devotion and penance, on this day.

Day 3 Colour: Royal Blue

The third day is marked by royal blue, symbolising divine energy and stability. Goddess Chandraghanta, known for her fierce yet benevolent nature, is worshipped.

Day 4 Colour: Yellow

Yellow brings cheer, joy, and optimism. The day is dedicated to Goddess Kushmanda, who is believed to have created the cosmic egg with her energy.

Day 5 Colour: Green

On the fifth day, green stands for harmony, fertility, and growth. Devotees worship Goddess Skandamata, the nurturing mother of Lord Kartikeya.

Day 6 Colour: Grey

Grey represents strength and balance. This day is associated with Goddess Katyayani, revered as the goddess of courage and power.

Day 7 Colour: Orange

The vibrant orange symbolises enthusiasm, energy, and warmth. Devotees worship Goddess Kalaratri, the fierce destroyer of evil, on this day.

Day 8 Colour: Peacock Green

Peacock green embodies grace, beauty, and positivity. The eighth day is dedicated to Goddess Mahagauri, who signifies purity and serenity.

Day 9 Colour: Pink

The festival concludes with pink, representing love, kindness, and harmony. On this final day, devotees worship Goddess Siddhidatri, who blesses with wisdom and success.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 09 Sep 2025 10:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Goddess Durga Navratri Colours Sharad Navratri 2025 Navratri Colours Significance Navratri Day Wise Colours Navratri Colours And Goddess Sharadiya Navratri Rituals 9 Day 9 Colours Of Navratri
