Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionChampa Shashti 2025 Today: Check-Out The Auspicious Puja Timing, Ritual, And All About Worshipping Lord Khandoba

Champa Shashti 2025 Today: Check-Out The Auspicious Puja Timing, Ritual, And All About Worshipping Lord Khandoba

Champa Shashti 2025 is being celebrated today, 26 November, with rare celestial yogas making the occasion highly auspicious for Lord Khandoba devotees across Maharashtra.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 10:30 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Champa Shashti is one of Maharashtra’s most revered spiritual observances which is being celebrated today, 26 November 2025, with heartfelt devotion. Across the state, temples dedicated to Lord Khandoba are glowing with faith as devotees gather to offer prayers, observe fasts, and seek blessings. Preparations for the festival began days ago, but the spiritual energy peaks today, especially with this year’s rare celestial alignment that has made the occasion even more significant.

ALSO READ: Why Wednesday Is Considered The Most Auspicious Day For Lord Ganesh Puja? Know Its Spiritual Significance

Significance Of Champa Shashti

In Maharashtra’s devotional heritage, Champa Shashti symbolizes purity, discipline, and unwavering faith. The day is devoted to Lord Khandoba, honored as the protector of families and the giver of courage, victory, and prosperity.

Many devotees observe a full or partial fast today, seeking to purify the mind and dispel negativity. The fast is said to bring relief from long-standing challenges and promote mental peace, making Champa Shashti a deeply meaningful spiritual practice for countless families.

Auspicious Timings For Champa Shashti 2025

As per the Panchang:

  • Shashti Tithi Begins: 25 November at 10:55 AM
  • Shashti Tithi Ends: 26 November at 11:55 AM

During this sacred window, devotees perform puja rituals, offer prayers, and maintain their fasts with devotion. Worship dedicated to Lord Kartikeya is also performed as part of the traditional observances linked to this tithi.

Puja Rituals To Follow

The day begins with a purifying morning bath, after which devotees take a solemn vow to observe the fast. Traditional offerings, such as turmeric, vermilion, flowers, coconut, and prasad, are placed before Lord Khandoba with immense reverence.

Lighting a ghee lamp is considered especially auspicious, symbolizing the illumination of spiritual wisdom. Throughout Maharashtra, the chanting of Khandoba mantras fills temples and homes, accompanied by special events and community-led prayers. The main puja takes place during the most favorable part of the tithi, after which the fast is peacefully concluded.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 10:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Champa Shashti Champa Shashti Puja Ritual Champa Shashti Puja Lord Khandoba Puja Maharashtra Festival
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Red Fort Blast Probe: NIA Arrests 7th Accused For Aiding Bomber Umar Un Nabi
Red Fort Blast Probe: NIA Arrests 7th Accused For Aiding Bomber Umar Un Nabi
Cities
Delhi Police Eye ‘Conspiracy’ Angle In India Gate Protest After Chilli Spray, Naxal Chants
Delhi Police Eye ‘Conspiracy’ Angle In India Gate Protest After Chilli Spray, Naxal Chants
News
‘New India Does Not Bend’: PM Modi Cites Operation Sindoor As Proof Of Zero Tolerance For Terror
‘New India Does Not Bend’: PM Modi Cites Operation Sindoor As Proof Of Zero Tolerance For Terror
India
‘Building A Viksit Bharat’: PM Modi Urges Citizens To Prioritise Duties On Constitution Day
‘Building A Viksit Bharat’: PM Modi Urges Citizens To Prioritise Duties On Constitution Day
Advertisement

Videos

Ayodhya Celebration: Devotees Sing Bhajans as PM Modi’s Convoy Reaches Ram Mandir
Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Cultural performances across Ayodhya arranged to welcome PM Modi
Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Historic Ceremony marks the End of Decades-Long Ram Mandir Struggle
Breaking: Spiritual Significance of Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting Explained by Jagatguru
Breaking: CM Yogi Receives PM Modi in Ayodhya Ahead of Historic Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget