Champa Shashti is one of Maharashtra’s most revered spiritual observances which is being celebrated today, 26 November 2025, with heartfelt devotion. Across the state, temples dedicated to Lord Khandoba are glowing with faith as devotees gather to offer prayers, observe fasts, and seek blessings. Preparations for the festival began days ago, but the spiritual energy peaks today, especially with this year’s rare celestial alignment that has made the occasion even more significant.

Significance Of Champa Shashti

In Maharashtra’s devotional heritage, Champa Shashti symbolizes purity, discipline, and unwavering faith. The day is devoted to Lord Khandoba, honored as the protector of families and the giver of courage, victory, and prosperity.

Many devotees observe a full or partial fast today, seeking to purify the mind and dispel negativity. The fast is said to bring relief from long-standing challenges and promote mental peace, making Champa Shashti a deeply meaningful spiritual practice for countless families.

Auspicious Timings For Champa Shashti 2025

As per the Panchang:

Shashti Tithi Begins: 25 November at 10:55 AM

25 November at 10:55 AM Shashti Tithi Ends: 26 November at 11:55 AM

During this sacred window, devotees perform puja rituals, offer prayers, and maintain their fasts with devotion. Worship dedicated to Lord Kartikeya is also performed as part of the traditional observances linked to this tithi.

Puja Rituals To Follow

The day begins with a purifying morning bath, after which devotees take a solemn vow to observe the fast. Traditional offerings, such as turmeric, vermilion, flowers, coconut, and prasad, are placed before Lord Khandoba with immense reverence.

Lighting a ghee lamp is considered especially auspicious, symbolizing the illumination of spiritual wisdom. Throughout Maharashtra, the chanting of Khandoba mantras fills temples and homes, accompanied by special events and community-led prayers. The main puja takes place during the most favorable part of the tithi, after which the fast is peacefully concluded.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]