Lord Ganesh is revered in Hinduism as the deity of wisdom, intellect, and discernment. He is worshipped before any auspicious ceremony or ritual, and is widely known as Vighnaharta, the remover of obstacles. Considered a manifestation of divine knowledge, Lord Ganesh is believed to bless devotees with clarity, wisdom, and success.

Why Wednesday Holds Special Importance For Ganesh Worship

According to astrology, Wednesday is governed by the planet Mercury (Budh), which represents intelligence, logic, calculation, and business. Since Lord Ganesh is also the deity of wisdom and intellect, performing his worship on Wednesday is considered highly auspicious. It is believed that such worship strengthens the influence of Mercury and brings success in various aspects of life.

Lord Ganesh is regarded as the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of prosperity, good fortune, and success. Hindus begin any important work, be it marriage, business, or any ceremony, by invoking his blessings to ensure the smooth completion of tasks. His worship is believed to bring knowledge, clarity, and positivity.

Ganesh Worship Removes Negativity

In Hindu traditions, Lord Ganesh is considered the lord of Mercury and the embodiment of wisdom and discernment. Worshipping him is believed to enhance understanding and strengthen loving relationships. Devotees believe that remembering Lord Ganesh before beginning any work prevents inauspicious outcomes and promotes harmony.

His blessings are said to remove obstacles and bring good fortune, prosperity, and overall well-being.

How To Perform The Puja

While worshipping Lord Ganesh, devotees traditionally offer roli, rice, vermilion, and doob grass. Sweets such as gram flour laddoos or jaggery are considered auspicious offerings. Lighting a lamp and incense purifies the surroundings.

After the offerings, chanting the mantra ‘Om Gan Ganapataye Namah’ 108 times or reciting the Ganesh Chalisa is recommended. It is believed that performing the puja in this manner enhances wisdom, improves intellect, and helps remove life’s obstacles.

