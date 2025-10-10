Karwa Chauth 2025: Karwa Chauth 2025 holds special significance for married women across Bihar, who observe a day-long fast for their husbands’ longevity and prosperity. As the moonrise marks the most awaited moment of the evening, knowing the exact moonrise timings becomes essential. From Patna and Gaya to Begusarai and other cities, here’s a detailed look at the moonrise timings across Bihar to help you plan your rituals smoothly and celebrate this auspicious festival with devotion and joy.

Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time In Major West Bengal Cities

Patna: 7:48 PM

7:48 PM Gaya: 7:51 PM

7:51 PM Begusarai: 7:45 PM

7:45 PM Bhagalpur: 7:42 PM

7:42 PM Muzaffarpur: 7:46 PM

7:46 PM Purnea: 7:37 PM

7:37 PM Darbhanga: 7:44 PM

7:44 PM Munger: 7:43 PM

7:43 PM Arrah: 7:52 PM

7:52 PM Katihar: 7: 38 PM

7: 38 PM Chhapra: 7:49 PM

7:49 PM Samastipur: 7:44 PM

7:44 PM Hajipur: 7:48 PM

7:48 PM Siwan: 7:50 PM

7:50 PM Motihari: 7:46 PM

What To Do If The Moon Isn’t Visible?

On some occasions, the moon may remain hidden due to cloudy weather or other atmospheric conditions. In such cases, women observing the Karwa Chauth fast are advised to break their fast according to the official local moonrise timings, even if the moon itself cannot be seen.

Traditionally, Karwa Chauth rituals involve offering prayers to the moon. It is believed that directly staring at the moon on this day may bring misfortune. Hence, the customary practice is for women to first view their husband’s face through a sieve before concluding the fast. Following these guidelines ensures that the fast is observed correctly, maintaining both spiritual significance and adherence to cultural traditions, regardless of whether the moon is visible in the sky.