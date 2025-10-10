Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time: Know The Exact Timings For Patna, Gaya, Begusarai And Other Cities

Bihar Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time: Check the exact moonrise timings for Patna, Gaya, Begusarai, and other cities across Bihar today.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 03:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Karwa Chauth 2025: Karwa Chauth 2025 holds special significance for married women across Bihar, who observe a day-long fast for their husbands’ longevity and prosperity. As the moonrise marks the most awaited moment of the evening, knowing the exact moonrise timings becomes essential. From Patna and Gaya to Begusarai and other cities, here’s a detailed look at the moonrise timings across Bihar to help you plan your rituals smoothly and celebrate this auspicious festival with devotion and joy.

Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time In Major West Bengal Cities

  • Patna: 7:48 PM
  • Gaya: 7:51 PM
  • Begusarai: 7:45 PM
  • Bhagalpur: 7:42 PM
  • Muzaffarpur: 7:46 PM
  • Purnea: 7:37 PM
  • Darbhanga: 7:44 PM
  • Munger: 7:43 PM
  • Arrah: 7:52 PM
  • Katihar: 7: 38 PM
  • Chhapra: 7:49 PM
  • Samastipur: 7:44 PM
  • Hajipur: 7:48 PM
  • Siwan: 7:50 PM
  • Motihari: 7:46 PM

What To Do If The Moon Isn’t Visible?

On some occasions, the moon may remain hidden due to cloudy weather or other atmospheric conditions. In such cases, women observing the Karwa Chauth fast are advised to break their fast according to the official local moonrise timings, even if the moon itself cannot be seen.

Traditionally, Karwa Chauth rituals involve offering prayers to the moon. It is believed that directly staring at the moon on this day may bring misfortune. Hence, the customary practice is for women to first view their husband’s face through a sieve before concluding the fast. Following these guidelines ensures that the fast is observed correctly, maintaining both spiritual significance and adherence to cultural traditions, regardless of whether the moon is visible in the sky.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 03:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karwa Chauth Puja Karwa Chauth Moon Time Karwa Chauth 2025 Karwa Chauth 2025 Date Bihar Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time
