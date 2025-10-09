Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Karwa Chauth 2025 is a highly significant festival for married women, and observing the fast correctly depends on the moonrise. In West Bengal, women across cities like Kolkata, Howrah, Asansol, and Siliguri wait eagerly to break their fast after sighting the moon. Knowing the exact moonrise time ensures that rituals are performed accurately and the fast is observed successfully.

ALSO READ: Moon Rising Time Tomorrow: Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Timings In Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, And Across India

Karwa Chauth 2025 Puja Muhurat

According to the Vedic Panchang, the auspicious Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat 2025 falls on 10th October, starting at 5:57 PM. This is the ideal time for married women to perform the sacred Karwa Chauth rituals, including listening to the Karwa Chauth Katha and offering prayers to Lord Shiv, Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesh, and Karwa Mata. Observing the puja within this muhurat ensures that all rituals are performed with maximum spiritual benefit. During this period, women prepare their puja thali, offer prayers, and follow age-old traditions to seek blessings for their husband’s long life, prosperity, and marital harmony.

Whether it’s reciting mantras, performing aarti, or listening attentively to the Karwa Chauth story, adhering to the exact Puja Muhurat is considered highly auspicious and enhances the positive energy of the festival.

Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time In Major West Bengal Cities

For women observing the fast in West Bengal, the timing of the moonrise varies slightly across cities:

Kolkata: 7:42 PM

7:42 PM Howrah: 7:43 PM

7:43 PM Asanol: 7:45 PM

7:45 PM Siliguri: 7:32 PM

7:32 PM Durgapur: 7:45 PM

7:45 PM Bardhaman: 7:43 PM

7:43 PM Malda: 7:37 PM

7:37 PM Murshidabad: 7:39 PM

7:39 PM Kharagpur: 7:49 PM

7:49 PM Haldia: 7:45 PM

7:45 PM Jalpaiguri: 7:33 PM

7:33 PM Krishnanagar: 7:40 PM