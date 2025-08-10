Balram Jayanti 2025 — Know Date, Muhurat, Significance, And More

Balram Jayanti 2025: Balram Jayanti, also known as Halshasthi, marks the birth anniversary of Lord Balram, the elder brother of Shri Krishna. In 2025, this sacred festival will be observed on Thursday, 14 August 2025, falling six days after Raksha Bandhan. The Shashti Tithi begins at 4:23 AM on 14 August and ends at 2:07 AM on 15 August.

Across India, the festival is known by various names such as Peeni Chhath, Khamar Chhath, Radhan Chhath, Chandan Chhath, Tinchhathi, Lallhi Chhath, and Harchhath. The day is dedicated to honouring Lord Balram, a symbol of strength, virtue, and righteousness, and is considered especially auspicious for married women praying for healthy children and family well-being.

Puja Muhurat On Balram Jayanti 2025

Brahma Muhurat: 4:23 AM – 5:07 AM

4:23 AM – 5:07 AM Abhijit Muhurat: 11:59 AM – 12:52 PM

11:59 AM – 12:52 PM Vijay Muhurat: 2:37 PM – 3:30 PM

2:37 PM – 3:30 PM Godhuli Muhurat: 7:01 PM – 7:23 PM

7:01 PM – 7:23 PM Amrit Kaal Muhurat: 6:50 AM – 8:20 AM

6:50 AM – 8:20 AM Nishita Muhurat: 12:04 AM – 12:47 AM (15 August)

Significance Of Balram Jayanti

According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Vishnu’s serpent incarnation, Sheshnag, took birth on this day as Balram. Known for his unmatched physical strength, loyalty, and discipline, Lord Balram is revered as the protector of dharm. Fasting on this day is believed to bless couples with children, safeguard child health, and bring strength, patience, and marital happiness.

How To Observe The Halshasthi Vrat 2025

Wake up in Brahma Muhurat, bathe, and purify the prayer area with Ganga Jal.

Decorate the walls with cow dung, draw Halshasthi Mata’s image with sindoor mixed in buffalo ghee.

Create a small mud pond and fill it with water.

Prepare a sacred arrangement with Palash twigs, Kush grass, and Zharberi shrub.

Place clay idols of Goddess Gauri, Lord Ganesh, Lord Shiv, and Kartikeya on a decorated chowki.

Offer roasted mahua, rice lava, roasted gram, wheat, and pigeon peas as prasad.

Married women observe the fast, consume only fruits, and pray for their children’s well-being.

Benefits Of Observing Balram Jayanti 2025

Performing this vrat with devotion is believed to enhance a child’s longevity and protect them from illness. It is also considered powerful for those seeking strength, courage, and peace in married life.