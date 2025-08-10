Balram Jayanti 2025 — Know Date, Muhurat, Significance, And More

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionBalram Jayanti 2025 — Know Date, Muhurat, Significance, And More

Balram Jayanti 2025 will be celebrated on 14 August. Know auspicious muhurat, significance, and rituals of Halshasthi vrat for blessings of strength, happiness, and healthy children.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 10 Aug 2025 05:45 PM (IST)

Balram Jayanti 2025: Balram Jayanti, also known as Halshasthi, marks the birth anniversary of Lord Balram, the elder brother of Shri Krishna. In 2025, this sacred festival will be observed on Thursday, 14 August 2025, falling six days after Raksha Bandhan. The Shashti Tithi begins at 4:23 AM on 14 August and ends at 2:07 AM on 15 August.

Across India, the festival is known by various names such as Peeni Chhath, Khamar Chhath, Radhan Chhath, Chandan Chhath, Tinchhathi, Lallhi Chhath, and Harchhath. The day is dedicated to honouring Lord Balram, a symbol of strength, virtue, and righteousness, and is considered especially auspicious for married women praying for healthy children and family well-being.

Puja Muhurat On Balram Jayanti 2025

  • Brahma Muhurat: 4:23 AM – 5:07 AM
  • Abhijit Muhurat: 11:59 AM – 12:52 PM
  • Vijay Muhurat: 2:37 PM – 3:30 PM
  • Godhuli Muhurat: 7:01 PM – 7:23 PM
  • Amrit Kaal Muhurat: 6:50 AM – 8:20 AM
  • Nishita Muhurat: 12:04 AM – 12:47 AM (15 August)

Significance Of Balram Jayanti

According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Vishnu’s serpent incarnation, Sheshnag, took birth on this day as Balram. Known for his unmatched physical strength, loyalty, and discipline, Lord Balram is revered as the protector of dharm. Fasting on this day is believed to bless couples with children, safeguard child health, and bring strength, patience, and marital happiness.

How To Observe The Halshasthi Vrat 2025

  • Wake up in Brahma Muhurat, bathe, and purify the prayer area with Ganga Jal.
  • Decorate the walls with cow dung, draw Halshasthi Mata’s image with sindoor mixed in buffalo ghee.
  • Create a small mud pond and fill it with water.
  • Prepare a sacred arrangement with Palash twigs, Kush grass, and Zharberi shrub.
  • Place clay idols of Goddess Gauri, Lord Ganesh, Lord Shiv, and Kartikeya on a decorated chowki.
  • Offer roasted mahua, rice lava, roasted gram, wheat, and pigeon peas as prasad.
  • Married women observe the fast, consume only fruits, and pray for their children’s well-being.

Benefits Of Observing Balram Jayanti 2025

Performing this vrat with devotion is believed to enhance a child’s longevity and protect them from illness. It is also considered powerful for those seeking strength, courage, and peace in married life.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 10 Aug 2025 05:45 PM (IST)
