HomeReligionAshta Bhairava — Eight Fierce Forms Of Lord Shiv And Their Divine Powers

Know about Asht Bhairav, the eight guardian forms of Lord Shiv, their directions, powers, puja methods, and astrological benefits for protection and success.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 10 Aug 2025 09:09 AM (IST)

Asht Bhairav: In Hindu tradition, Asht Bhairav refers to the eight fierce guardian forms of Lord Shiv. Each Bhairav rules a specific direction and represents different aspects of life. Mentioned in the Shiv Puran and Bhairav Tantra, their worship is believed to remove fear, illness, enemies, and negative energies while granting success, safety, and blessings.

Names, Directions, And Significance Of The Eight Bhairavs

  • Asitang Bhairav (East) – Blue form, holding a skull and trident; worship brings courage and valour.
  • Ruru Bhairav (South) – Bestower of knowledge and arts; holds a veena and trident; grants success in education and creativity.
  • Chanda Bhairav (South) – God of war and victory; worship ensures triumph over enemies.
  • Krodh Bhairav (South-West) – Removes diseases and obstacles from life.
  • Unmatta Bhairav (West) – Associated with devotion and detachment; grants mental peace and spiritual growth.
  • Kapal Bhairav (North-West) – Lord of time and death; worship increases longevity and ensures timely success.
  • Bheeshan Bhairav (North) – Removes fear and protects from dangers.
  • Samhaar Bhairav (North-East) – God of destruction and renewal; blesses with transformation and new beginnings.

Puja Vidhi For Asht Bhairav

  • Bathe early and wear clean clothes.
  • Sit facing north or east.
  • Offer black or red flowers, rice, incense, and a lamp to Bhairav.
  • Present black sesame, urad dal, and coconut.
  • Feed bread or sweets to dogs to please Bhairav.

Astrological Significance

Puja of Asht Bhairav is especially beneficial for those facing malefic effects of Saturn, Rahu, or Ketu. It helps in overcoming Kaal Sarp Dosh, Pitru Dosh, and other negative planetary influences, bringing success in career, business, and life.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 10 Aug 2025 09:09 AM (IST)
