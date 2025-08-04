Bahula Chauth 2025 — Know Significance,Puja Vidhi, Puja Muhurat, And More

Bahula Chauth 2025: Bahula Chauth, one of the four key Chaturthi observances in the Hindu calendar, holds deep spiritual significance. It is especially revered for its connection with Lord Krishna and the sacred cow, Bahula. Bahula's unwavering devotion and sacrifice earned divine blessings. In 2025, Bahula Chauth will be celebrated on August 12, marking a spiritually powerful day during the Krishna Paksh of Bhadrapad month.

ALSO READ: Janmashtami 2025: Why Planting Krishna Kamal At Home Is Considered Auspicious? Know Here

Puja Muhurat And Chaturthi Tithi

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: August 12, 2025, at 8:40 AM

August 12, 2025, at 8:40 AM Chaturthi Tithi Ends: August 13, 2025, at 6:35 AM

August 13, 2025, at 6:35 AM Puja Muhurat: 9:07 AM to 2:05 PM

9:07 AM to 2:05 PM Moonrise (Chandroday): 8:20 PM

Why Bahula Chauth 2025 Is Celebrated

According to Hindu scriptures, the cow is considered a motherly figure with divine attributes. Bahula Chauth honours the selfless devotion of the cow Bahula. In a legendary tale, Lord Krishna appeared in the form of a lion to test her faith. When faced with danger, Bahula requested to feed her calf one last time before surrendering to the lion. Moved by her love and truthfulness, Krishna revealed his true form and blessed her.

He declared that in Kaliyug, those who worship Bahula and the cow with devotion will be protected from misfortunes, and their children will live a prosperous life. This is why on this day, devotees perform cow worship along with the veneration of Lord Krishna.

The Significance Of Ganesh Puja On Bahula Chauth 2025

Interestingly, Bahula Chauth also coincides with Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi, a sacred day dedicated to Lord Ganesh. Devotees who offer prayers to both Krishna and Ganesh on this day are believed to receive manifold spiritual benefits. The combined puja is considered highly auspicious for removing obstacles and invoking blessings for peace and prosperity.