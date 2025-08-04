Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionBahula Chauth 2025 — Know Significance,Puja Vidhi, Puja Muhurat, And More

Bahula Chauth 2025 — Know Significance,Puja Vidhi, Puja Muhurat, And More

Bahula Chauth 2025 is on August 12. Know the story, rituals, timing, and spiritual significance of worshipping Lord Krishna and the sacred cow for divine blessings.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 04 Aug 2025 05:45 PM (IST)

Bahula Chauth 2025: Bahula Chauth, one of the four key Chaturthi observances in the Hindu calendar, holds deep spiritual significance. It is especially revered for its connection with Lord Krishna and the sacred cow, Bahula. Bahula's unwavering devotion and sacrifice earned divine blessings. In 2025, Bahula Chauth will be celebrated on August 12, marking a spiritually powerful day during the Krishna Paksh of Bhadrapad month.

ALSO READ: Janmashtami 2025: Why Planting Krishna Kamal At Home Is Considered Auspicious? Know Here

Puja Muhurat And Chaturthi Tithi

  • Chaturthi Tithi Begins: August 12, 2025, at 8:40 AM
  • Chaturthi Tithi Ends: August 13, 2025, at 6:35 AM
  • Puja Muhurat: 9:07 AM to 2:05 PM
  • Moonrise (Chandroday): 8:20 PM

Why Bahula Chauth 2025 Is Celebrated

According to Hindu scriptures, the cow is considered a motherly figure with divine attributes. Bahula Chauth honours the selfless devotion of the cow Bahula. In a legendary tale, Lord Krishna appeared in the form of a lion to test her faith. When faced with danger, Bahula requested to feed her calf one last time before surrendering to the lion. Moved by her love and truthfulness, Krishna revealed his true form and blessed her.

He declared that in Kaliyug, those who worship Bahula and the cow with devotion will be protected from misfortunes, and their children will live a prosperous life. This is why on this day, devotees perform cow worship along with the veneration of Lord Krishna.

The Significance Of Ganesh Puja On Bahula Chauth 2025

Interestingly, Bahula Chauth also coincides with Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi, a sacred day dedicated to Lord Ganesh. Devotees who offer prayers to both Krishna and Ganesh on this day are believed to receive manifold spiritual benefits. The combined puja is considered highly auspicious for removing obstacles and invoking blessings for peace and prosperity.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 04 Aug 2025 05:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bahula Chauth 2025 Bahula Chauth 2025 Puja Vidhi Bahula Chauth 2025 Puja Muhurat
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
India Hold Nerve To Win Thrilling Oval Test, Level Series 2-2
India Hold Nerve To Win Thrilling Oval Test, Level Series 2-2
India
SC Rebukes Rahul Gandhi Over China Remark; Rijiju Slams
SC Rebukes Rahul Gandhi Over China Remark; Rijiju Slams "Irresponsible Claim"
Cities
Flood Threat Still Looms Large Over Bihar, Ganga Flows Over Danger Mark | VIDEO
Flood Threat Still Looms Large Over Bihar, Ganga Flows Over Danger Mark | VIDEO
Entertainment
Panchayat Actor Asif Khan Quits Smoking After Health Scare: 'Don’t Wait For A Hospital Bed'
Panchayat Actor Asif Khan Quits Smoking After Health Scare: 'Don’t Wait For A Hospital Bed'
Advertisement

Videos

Political Storm: Sanjay Raut Accuses BJP Of Spreading Propaganda Over Pahalgam Incident
Maharastra News: CM Devendra Fadnavis Lays Foundation of Fisheries College in Amravati to Empower Youth and Farmers
Spiritual Surge: Devotees Throng Shiva Temples Across India On Last Sawan Monday
Ground Report: Floods Drown Post-Kumbh Prayagraj: Over 100 Villages, Dozens of Wards Submerged
Breaking: CM Rekha Gupta To Table Two CAG Reports In Dirhi Assembly As Monsoon Session Begins
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
5 Years Of NEP: A Renaissance in India's Education Landscape | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget